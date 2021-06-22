Love Island UK Contestant Jake Cornish Calls Billie Faiers His 'dream Woman'

Love Island UK 2021 is about to commence on June 28 and the list of contestants have been revealed by the makers. One of the contestants is Jake Cornish and during a question-answer session with ITV, Cornish revealed that he had once slid into the DMs of mother-of-two Billie Faiers. He also revealed that she is her dream woman. Billie is married to Greg Shephard since 2019 and has two children, Nelly and Arthur with him.

In the interview with ITV, Jake Cornish was asked who is his celebrity crush and he said that his ideal woman is Billie Faiers. He said that he along with his friends messaged her once just for fun. He said he does not remember what he wrote in the message. He also added that she is his dream woman. During the interview, he also mentioned that he liked blonde women more.

During the interview, Jake Cornish was also asked what he looks for in a romantic partner and Jake said that the main thing according to him is having respect and having fun. He said he would also like the person to be loyal. He said he gets messages from girls who have a husband and a boyfriend and that’s why he does not trust anyone. When asked what made him take part in the series Love Island, he said that he was in a relationship for seven years but it did not last and he was single when the lockdown commenced. He said now that the opportunity is there, might as well take it “and go for it.”

Love Island

Love Island is a British dating reality show which started in 2015. In the show, a group of contestants live on an island isolated from the world and under constant video surveillance. They have to become couples with another contestant in order to remain in the competition. They can become a couple on the basis of love, friendship or money. The couples are eliminated on the basis of public votes. For Love Island UK 2021, the contestants include Aaron Francis, Liberty Poole, Hugo Hammond, Shannon Singh, Kaz Kamwi Brad McClelland, and many more.

IMAGE: BILLIE FAIERS, JAKE CORNISH/ INSTAGRAM

