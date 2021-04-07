Loved Loki Trailer? List Of MCU Films You Can Watch To Know Backstory Ahead Of Release

Loki series will see Tom Hiddleston reprise his part as the trickster god who will try to fix the timelines that he has created throughout the course of the series. But, as if known to many, prior to that, Loki has had an equally engaging and entertaining character arc like other Marvel characters. If you're someone who would like to catch up on the story of the 'god of mischief' ahead of the release of the Loki series, the following list of Loki movies that tell the story of the character, starting from his origin to his fate, may be of interest to you. Read on to see a list of Loki movies that one can watch before the Loki release date arrives.

Loki trailer:

Thor (2011):

Chris Hemsworth's first film as the titular God of Thunder introduces its viewers to his brother as well. The audience initially meet Loki in a flashback sequence, involving a young Thor and Loki joyfully playing with each other. Throughout the course of the film, the director of the film, Kenneth Branagh, and Loki convey the reasons why the latter chose to go against his brother and how his resentful nature shaped him as an individual. The ending moments of the film see him descend into lunacy and grow hungrier for the control of Asgard. The hunger for power would go on to dictate his actions during his next on-screen appearance.

The Avengers (2012):

A year later, Loki, who is still reeling from and processing everything that he encountered in Thor, would fill in the role of the central antagonist in the first-ever film that saw all of Marvel Studios' lead heroes come together to defend the earth. The Avengers conveys that the god of mischief has completely broken bad and has begun craving the control of Earth as well, most probably because he was denied the throne of Asgard in Thor. The Avengers include moments featuring Thor, who attempts at reconciling with long lost brother and persuading him to come home, but it becomes clear as, for the time being, he has no interest in the people of the realm he grew up in. The film ends with Loki being captured and put into containment for unleashing an army of Chitauri on Earth.

Thor: The Dark World (2013):

The third film that sees Tom Hiddleston's MCU characters is filled with moments of brotherhood, featuring himself and Hemsworth's God Of Thunder. It is at this point when the MCU executives manage to establish the character that played the villain of the previous two films as an anti-hero, and that too the one which one can root for. The second film sees a more human side of the character which signifies that Loki has indeed had a sense of personal growth during the time gap between the two films. The film ends on a cliffhanger that nearly assures his reappearance in future MCU projects.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017):

The second last MCU feature film that features Loki saw him go through a change of character that was deemed a little drastic but yet befitting by many. Several times over, the film hints at the fact that the only way Loki will ever have a change of heart if he finds a reason for within himself. By the end of the film, the transition of Loki from a resentful brother-turned-antagonist to a hero-like character is complete, as the Taika Waititi directorial ends with the Loki flying away alongside his brother and the remaining residents of Asgard in search of a new home, after having successfully taken down Hela from Thor: Ragnarok.

Avengers: Infinity War:

Loki's character arc meets his finale at the hands of Josh Brolin's Thanos, by which point he had turned into a somewhat of a character who had turned to the good site. The opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War sees Thanos strangling the god of mischief to his demise. This ends up fueling Thor's rage and his need for settling scores with the titan.