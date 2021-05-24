Loved 'Rest In Peace Department'? Check 5 Similar Movies Based On 'afterlife'

From Pixar's Soul to Meryl Streep's Defending Your Life, there are a plethora of Hollywood movies that deal with the question of 'Afterlife' on earth. Adding to the list was Robert Schwentke's 'R.I.P.D.: Rest in Peace Department' starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges. The premise of the comedic movie showed two members of the R.I.P.D department handling the responsibility of collecting souls who refuse to move on to the afterlife.

Though the movie went bust with critics, similar to many of Ryan Reynolds' movies, the audience loved the chemistry and comedic timing of the cast in the movie. If you loved Ryan Reynolds' Rest in Peace Department, then you surely need to add these movies to your watchlist. Here is the list of movies like Rest in Peace Department that deal with the theme of the afterlife.

1. Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Released in the year 1991, Peter Hewitt's Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey is a science fiction comedy film. Starring some of the notable actors of Hollywood such as Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and William Sadler, the movie received a mixed review upon its release but soon amassed a cult following. The plot of the movie dealt with the time travel of two best friends while the sequel of the movie showed the duo dealing with problems in hell and heaven with the Grim Reaper.

2. Coco

One of the most beloved movies of the year 2017, Disney/Pixar's Coco made their audience cry a river through their heart-wrenching story and animation. The animated movie's plot revolved around the story of Miguel who embarks on a journey in the Land of Dead to find his great-great-grandfather in order to convince his family on earth to allow him to sing. The endearing afterlife story was accompanied by soulful soundtracks and twists that still surely touch your heart.

3. The Frighteners

Directed by Peter Jackson, the horror-comedy was released in the year 1996 and starred Michael J. Fox and Trini Alvarado. The plot of the movie revolved around the story of Frank who possessed the ability to speak to the dead after an accident and then uses his ability to con people. The supernatural comedy was met with a poor response at the box office, but the cast did a splendid job at engaging the audience with their performance.

4. Cabin in the Sky

Exploring the old archives for this one, the 1943 movie, Cabin in the Sky, dealt with the theme of Afterlife with a twist of romance and musical. The story revolved around a man who dies and comes back to life after giving the ultimatum of atoning his sins in order to spend his afterlife in heaven. The movie based on the popular Broadway musical received recognition for its all-black cast at the time. Starring Ethel Waters, Lena Horne, and Louis Armstrong, the movie is a must-watch in this genre.

5. What Dreams May Come

Released in the year 1998, the movie starred Robin Williams, Annabella Sciorra, and Cuba Gooding Jr. The plot of the movie revolved around the protagonist finding himself in heaven after dying but risking his afterlife after finding out that his wife goes to hell after committing suicide. The endearing plot of the movie was received positively by the audience and also went on to bag a nod at the Academy Award ceremony for Best Art Direction.

IMAGE- STILLS FROM COCO, WHAT DREAMS MAY COME & R.I.P.D

