Loved Spotting Scarlett Johansson In Home Alone 3? Here's A List Of The Best Celeb Cameos

Cameos are usually surprising, especially when you spot your favourite stars in the most unexpected way. Did you spot Scarlett Johansson in Home Alone 3? If you did, here are the best celebrity cameos in movies and TV shows you would love to catch up.

Ed Sheeran in Game Of Thrones

Singer Ed Sheeran appeared in the seventh season of Game Of Thrones. The singer even surprised his fans with the song Hands Of Gold. The song also appeared in the books that inspired the television adaption of the show.

Matt Damon in Thor Ragnarok

Matt Damon made a surprising cameo in the 2017 film Thor Ragnarok and people are not much aware of it. Matt played the role of fake-Loki in the play that Loki himself staged about his own triumphs. The cameo was a heavily guarded secret and very few people could spot Matt in the scene.

Lady Gaga in The Sopranos

Before hitting fame, the pop star Lady Gaga appeared in the third season of The Sopranos in 2001. Gaga, who was 15, had a small scene in the season. Her role did not even have any dialogues.

Elon Musk in Iron Man 2

Marvel cameos are usually one of their own kinds. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, appeared as himself in one of Marvel's movies Iron Man 2. His scene involved him talking to Tony Stark essayed by Robert Downey Jr. in which Tony complimented him for his 'Merlin engines'. Elon thanked him and mentioned his idea of an electric jet.

Brad Pitt in Deadpool 2

Brad Pitt made a small appearance in the 2018 film as a superhero named Vanisher who had the power of invisibility. He then gets electrocuted in the scene and his face is revealed. Pitt appeared for a few seconds in the movie.

Johnny Depp in 21 Jump Street

Johnny Depp's cameo in 21 Jump Street was special for several reasons. Johnny revealed himself as an undercover cop at the end of the film. The scene was special since Depp was the breakout star of the TV show Jump Street.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Roseanne

Leo played an extra in the third season of the sitcom Roseanne in 1991. Leo, who was 16, appeared as one of the extras in the show. He had no dialogues.

Donald Trump in Home Alone 2

The Home Alone series also saw many cameos of various stars in the movie. Former president of the United States, Donald Trump, also appeared in one of the scenes in Home Alone 2. His scene involved him giving directions to Kevin.

Michael Jackson in Men In Black 2

The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was a fan of the first Men In Black movie. He then personally asked the director for a cameo in the sequel of the film. He appeared as an alien named Agent M in the 2002 film.

Stan Lee

The MCU creator Stan Lee's cameo in almost every Marvel films and TV shows before his demise is one of the favourite parts for Marvel fans. His iconic cameos involved him as a bus driver, astronaut, FedEx delivery man, and in many more avatars in several marvel movies. His last cameo was in the film Avengers: The Endgame.

