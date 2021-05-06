Loved 'The Real Housewives Of New York City'? Here Are Some Similar Shows To Binge On

Since its debut on Bravo in 2008, The Real Housewives of New York City has been a fan favourite. Although it's always exciting to watch each new instalment as soon as it arrives, there's something unique about binge-watching, particularly when it comes to a reality show that's so easy to get wrapped up in. Even though several beloved The Real Housewives of New York City cast members such as Bethenny Frankel and Tinsley Mortimer have left, every episode still has more than enough to keep viewers engaged. If you have loved The Real Housewives of New York City and are looking for something similar to watch, then look no further as we have curated a list of similar series you can binge over the weekend.

Shows like The Real Housewives Of New York City

City Girl Diaries (2013)

City Girl Diaries tracked a group of friends living in New York City for one season in 2013. This reality show is ideal for RHONY fans who enjoy seeing women chase their dreams in a metropolis setting. These ladies have unique personalities, much like the Real Housewives: fashion designer Leila, powerful new mom and PR specialist Leigh, Television host Raina, PR business owner Kelly, and author Marianne. Despite the fact that there are only six episodes, there is enough tension in these characters' professional and private relationships to keep viewers interested.

Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

Serena and Blair have a fascinating relationship on Gossip Girl, which is why fans of The Real Housewives of New York City would enjoy this teen drama. Serena and Blair, like Bethenny Frankel, have disputes with a variety of cast members, from Ramona Singer to Jill Zarin to Carole Radziwill, and could be best friends one episode and absolute enemies the next. Along with the beautiful setting of New York City, the fabulous clothes worn by the actors, and the fast-paced storylines, this dynamic makes the series exciting. Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City will enjoy a scripted peek at how the other half lives in opulent Manhattan.

NYC Prep (2009)

NYC Prep is a reality edition of Gossip Girl, with its first and only season running on Bravo in 2009. Cameras film six high school students in New York City who are living completely fabulous lives. They head to Fashion Week in one episode, retreat for spring break in another, and have a family dinner in another. Fans of The Real Housewives of New York City who enjoy seeing people live big will enjoy tuning in to these wealthy young adults over the course of the series' nine episodes.

Younger (2015-Present)

Fans of RHONY will enjoy the lighthearted TV show Younger, which is set in Manhattan as well. If Liza Miller were a real person, her life would be the ideal material for a Bravo reality show: she is a happily married mother living in New Jersey, renovating her lovely home and attending book club meetings. Then she wants to get a job in the area, which leads to a lot of drama. From the characters' poor first dates to the highs and lows of the publishing industry, there's a lot to enjoy about this series.

Bethenny & Fredrik (2018)

Fans of Bethenny Frankel will be pleased to learn that she collaborated with Fredrik Eklund, the real estate specialist from Million Dollar Listing New York, in this series. The reality stars begin collaborating in the first season, putting out fires while staging incredible homes in New York City. The duo does such an amazing job fixing up the homes that it's hard not to desire to move into every one of them.

