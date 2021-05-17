Loved 'The Upshaws'? Here Is List Of Movies & Shows By The Cast Of The Netflix Sitcom!

The American sitcom, The Upshaws, took the audience by storm with its fresh concept and intriguing cast. Depicting the struggles of an African-American family, The Upshaws trailer was received positively by the viewers due to its relatable content. Actors such as Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, and Kim Fields made up the cast of the sitcom.

The Upshaws release date on Netflix was on the 12th of May and since then, it has released ten episodes in its first season. If you loved The Upshaws and their refreshing cast and characters, then you surely do not want to miss out on the other movies and shows of The Upshaws cast. Check out the list here!

1. Wanda Sykes

As the lead of The Upshaws cast, Wanda Sykes played the role of Lucretia Turner and is also the co-creator of the sitcom. The veteran actress has more than three decades of experience in Hollywood under her belt. After gaining prominence in CBS' The New Adventures of Old Christine, the actress also established herself as a writer in The Chris Rock Show. The actress delivered several hits throughout her career such as Over the Hedge, Crank Yankers, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and Friendsgiving.

2. Mike Epps

Playing the role of Bennie Upshaw, Mike Epps is a rapper and stand-up comedian best known for Next Friday. The artist also appeared in the blockbuster Resident Evil franchise. His movies Bait, All About the Benjamins, Friday After Next and Dolemite Is My Name contributed to his success in Hollywood.

3. Kim Fields

Essaying the role of Regina Upshaw, Kim Feilds rose to prominence through her role in the NBC sitcom The Facts of Life. Her movies The Facts of Life Goes to Paris, Wrapped Up In Christmas, Insecure, and What to Expect When You're Expecting contributed to her fame. The actress is also a skilled director as she directed several shows including Tyler Perry's House of Payne, The Rickey Smiley Show, and Tyler Perry's Young Dylan.

4. Page Kennedy

The American actor and comedian played the role of Duck in The Upshaws. Known for his work in Blue Mountain State and Weeds, the actor also released in album Torn Pages in 2017. Page also delivered several hit movies throughout his career such as S.W.A.T., Dough Boys, and Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland.

5. Gabrielle Dennis

Playing the role of Tasha Lewis, Gabrielle Dennis is famously known for her work in The Underground and The Game. The actress also starred in the hit medical drama Rosewood and played a role in Luke Cage. Her movies Holly's Holiday, A Super Secret, and My First Love contributed to his success in Hollywood.

