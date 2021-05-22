Loved 'The Woman In The Window'? Here Are 10 Joe Wright Films To Treat Yourself With!

While The Woman in the Window review seems to be mixed all the way, the audiences are looking to binge on similar Joe Wright films. If you are one of them, then here is a list of 10 Joe Wright movies for you to watch if you liked The Woman in the Window!

1) Pride & Prejudice

Adapted by Jane Austen's novel, Pride & Prejudice stars Keira Knightly and Matthew Macfadyen. Much like The Woman In The Window, Pride and Prejudice revolves around a strong woman who fights her insecurities. You can watch the Hindi dubbed version of the movie on MX Payer in India.

2) Atonement

Atonement, directed by Joe Wright was adapted from Ian McEwan's namesake novel. The movie stars James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, and Saoirse Ronan It is a romantic war drama film that deals with the subject of a crime and its long-lasting consequences.

3) The Soloist

Based on the book by Steve Lopez titled The Soloist: A Lost Dream, An Unlikely Friendship, And The Redemptive Power of Music, The Soloist starring Jamie Fox and Robert Downey Junior released in 2009. The movie deals with the true story of Nathaniel Ayers, a musician who developed schizophrenia and became homeless.

4) Anna Karenina

Anna Karenina is an adaptation of Leo Tolstoy's 1877 novel of the same name. This marks Keira Knightly's third film with Joe Wright alongside Jude Law. Much like The Woman in the Window, the movie revolves around a woman who is thrown into unknown circumstances and has to navigate her way through it all. The movie is streaming on Netflix India

5) Hanna

Starring Saoirse Ronan in the title role, Hanna is an action thriller, that is counted as one of Joe Wright's best films. Hanna is available for you to watch on Amazon Prime Video if you live in the USA.

6) Pan

Pan stars Levi Miller, Hugh Jackman, Garrett Hedlund in notable roles, and is said to be a prequel to the Disney story Peter Pan. The movie came out in 2015 and is a fantasy targeted towards anyone who is fascinated by Peter Pan. You can rent it on Youtube if you wish to watch it.

7) Darkest Hour

The Darkest Hour is a movie that revolves around the life of British prime minister Winston Churchill. Gary Oldman, who is also a part of The Woman in the Window cast, plays the lead role of Winston Churchill. The movie is set in the 1940s and also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Ben Mendelsohn, Stephen Dillane, and Ronald Pickup.

8) Charles II: The Power and the Passion

Charles II: The Power and the Passion covers the life of Charles II before his Restoration to the throne in 1660. If you are a fanatic of English and Scottish history, then you must watch the series. The series stars Rufus Sewell, Rupert Graves, Helen McCrory, and Christian Coulson in notable roles. You can catch it on Apple TV!

9) Bodily Harm

Bodily Harm is a miniseries that came out in 2002. The series revolves around Mitchel, a stockbroker who spirals out of control after losing his job, and finding out that his wife is cheating on him with his neighbour. He is later hit with the news that his father is suffering from cancer, all of which happens on the eve of his birthday.

10) Nature Boy

Starring Lee Ingleby, Grace Harrison, Hannah Winlow, Nature Boy is a TV mini-series that revolves around David Witton who is a sensitive young man who relishes time in nature is at odds with the rough urban culture in which he lives.

