'Luca' Director Enrico Casarosa Clears Air About Theme Of The Disney Movie

Disney's new animated movie Luca is winning hearts and the LGBTQ+ community is hooked on it. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and the story revolves around an Italian teenage sea monster named Luca who spends his days and night working underwater. He wants to break through the monotonous life and ventures outside the sea only to realise that he can blend in with the humans. The Luca director finally cleared the air about the attention it is getting from the particular community and if it was intended from his end.

Luca director clears the air about the theme of the movie

The movie has been getting attention from the queer community as the theme revolves around keeping secrets from loved ones, running away, exploring and being oneself. It also includes hiding one's personality from society after being afraid of the aftermath. Such a storyline has grabbed the attention and now Luca director Enrico Casarosa addresses the real intention behind the movie.

While talking to Out magazine, he said that the movie is more about friendship and he created the film to be about a time in a kid's life before romance was even a thing on their radar. He further added that in his first picture he realised that they hadn't done kids being kids. So a part of him was thinking about it and it is also specifically a little bit "pre-romance". He continued that it was something that he was interested in as well because there's just that moment that maybe they are not thinking about boyfriend and girlfriend yet, which is more about their friendship.

Further, he added more details to this and also addressed certain characters. He said, he wanted to see the friendship and it certainly came to him after he experienced it. He added that they wanted to make sure that they found a Guilia to get between Luca and Alberto to give the audience a different point of view. He added more to this and said that the audience often doesn't see enough girls being close. Concluding, he talked about the coming of age film of a girl titled Turning Red.

More about Luca cast

The movie is written by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones and has an ensemble cast of Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, Jim Gaffigan, Peter Sohn, Lorenzo Crisci, Marina Massironi, and Sandy Martin. The film is set in the 1950s-60s and was initially scheduled to release in theatres but ended up released on the OTT platform. The movie is receiving a positive response from the audience.

