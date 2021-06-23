'Luca' Easter Eggs Spotted And Explained; Read To Know More About The Pixar Film

Luca is a computer-animated coming-of-age fantasy film produced by Pixar. Luca release date was scheduled for June 18, 2021, in the US. The film is also currently streaming on Disney+. The Luca cast features Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, Jim Gaffigan, Peter Sohn, Lorenzo Crisci, Marina Massironi, and Sandy Martin. The Pixar films often have Easter Eggs which refer to some of the films in the past and a teaser for a film in the features. Here are all the Luca Easter eggs in the film.

List of hidden Luca Easter eggs

The story about two teenage guys living a carefree summer at the Italian seashore in Pixar's Luca, which is now streaming on Disney Plus. In an interview with Variety, production designer Daniela Strijleva revealed that the animated picture, in true Pixar fashion, is full of Easter eggs. Teasers for Pixar's next film, Turning Red, should be kept an eye out for. Viewers should also pay attention to the street names, which pay homage to well-known Italian filmmakers and authors.

Elena

Remember Abuelita from the 2017 film Coco? Here's a boat that both Luca voiced by Jacob Tremblay and Alberto voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer see while sailing. Elena, the name of the boat, is a subtle tribute to Abuelita, whose name was Elena.

Image source: Still from Luca

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

As Luca takes his first look around the piazza, look for the poster to Disney's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The picture premiered in 1954, and a poster for the classic stands opposite a poster for Roman Holiday. Take a look at the photo here.

Image source: Still from Luca

Giulia’s Bedroom

The boys meet Giulia once they are on shore and in human form voiced by Emma Berman. She's a fiery local who wants to race with the boys. If they win, they will receive enough money to purchase a Vespa and take their ideal vacation. Giulia's room is strewn with Disney references. By her bed is a stuffed Donald Duck. There is also an original novel of Carlo Collodi's Le Avventure di Pinocchio, on which the 1940 animated film was based.

Image source: Still from Luca

Image source: Still from Luca

Pixar Ball

The Pixar Ball can be found near the end of the film when the boys speed through town. The well-known Luxo ball is located on a rooftop. This Pixar Easter egg is a fan favourite.

Image source: Still from Luca

The A113 Easter Egg

Without the legendary A113 Easter egg, no Pixar film is complete. A113 is the classroom number used by character animation students at the California Institute of the Arts. It is pronounced A1-13. The number appears on the train ticket Alberto delivers to Luca in Luca.

Image source: Still from Luca

Image: Still from Luca

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.