Last Updated:

'Luca' Film Sequel Could Be In Development, Hints Disney Plus Survey

Luca could be getting a sequel film hints a survey at Disney+ platform. Read to know what it says and more details about the animated Pixar and Disney movie.

Written By
Shakir Khan
Luca

IMAGE: PIXARLUCA TWITTER


Luca premiered on Disney+ Hotstar early this month. The coming-of-age animated fantasy film from Pixar and Walt Disney Studios is helmed by Enrico Casarosa, in his feature directorial debut. Luca reviews were generally positive, making it another hit in the Disney-Pixar venture. Now, there is news that the makers are thinking of developing a sequel to the project. 

Disney eyeing a potential Luca sequel

Mo from StreamrNews has informed The DisInsider that Disney+ has sent out a survey regarding Luca. It contains three questions that hint at a possible sequel. One of the questions also suggests that the potential second installment might look for a theatrical release. Take a look at the survey questions below. 

  1. “Have you heard of the Disney+ original movie Luca?”
  2. “To the best of your knowledge, how likely would each household member below be to watch another movie involving the characters and world of Luca if it became available?”
  3. “If Luca had been available to see in a normal and safe theatrical environment, how interested would you have been to see Luca in the cinema?”

There is currently no official announcement about the Luca sequel. Disney sending out a survey is also not unusual, however, asking for another project in the world of Luca shows their interest. The movie has earned rave responses from the viewers as they praise its story, design, animation, and more. 

READ | Review: In Pixar's 'Luca,' young life as a stolen adventure

Luca reviews

Luca cast has Jacob Tremblay voicing the titular character with Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, Jim Gaffigan, Peter Sohn, and others. The plot takes place on the Italian Riviera and depicts the growth of an unlikely friendship between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human. The film was originally planned to have a theatrical release on June 18, 2021, but went straight to streaming due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

READ | Jacob Tremblay finds similarity between his upcoming movie 'Luca' & the current situation

IMAGE: PIXARLUCA TWITTER

READ | Justin Bieber calls 'Luca' his favorite movie of the year as he cheers for Jacob Tremblay
READ | 'Luca' director Enrico Casarosa clears air about theme of the Disney movie
READ | 'Luca' Easter Eggs spotted and explained; Read to know more about the Pixar film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT