'Luca' Film Sequel Could Be In Development, Hints Disney Plus Survey

Luca premiered on Disney+ Hotstar early this month. The coming-of-age animated fantasy film from Pixar and Walt Disney Studios is helmed by Enrico Casarosa, in his feature directorial debut. Luca reviews were generally positive, making it another hit in the Disney-Pixar venture. Now, there is news that the makers are thinking of developing a sequel to the project.

Disney eyeing a potential Luca sequel

Mo from StreamrNews has informed The DisInsider that Disney+ has sent out a survey regarding Luca. It contains three questions that hint at a possible sequel. One of the questions also suggests that the potential second installment might look for a theatrical release. Take a look at the survey questions below.

“Have you heard of the Disney+ original movie Luca?” “To the best of your knowledge, how likely would each household member below be to watch another movie involving the characters and world of Luca if it became available?” “If Luca had been available to see in a normal and safe theatrical environment, how interested would you have been to see Luca in the cinema?”

There is currently no official announcement about the Luca sequel. Disney sending out a survey is also not unusual, however, asking for another project in the world of Luca shows their interest. The movie has earned rave responses from the viewers as they praise its story, design, animation, and more.

Luca reviews

Initial Review: Luca - Pixar’s new Disney+ Original, is a heartfelt story of friendship and a desire to explore as you grow. The animation as always is gorgeous, yes it is a little reminiscent of The Little Mermaid but even so, a very enjoyable family watch 4/5 #lucamovie — 5 on Film (@5onfilmpodcast) June 28, 2021

Luca review: 10/10 wonderful music and storytelling and I love the debate that the two had and how it was resolved. It was a bit fast pace at the end but not as bad as you would think it would be. — Sugar_Skull (@SugarSk08469903) June 24, 2021

I went into Luca not expecting too much based off reviews but I absolutely LOVED it. Felt like a smaller scale Pixar film, more along the lines of Ghibli like Kiki but it really worked. Characters were great, really funny & the setting well realised. Just an absolute delight 😁 pic.twitter.com/fPmmsDzZQ1 — Thomas Mellish (@TomMellish) June 25, 2021

#Luca is a really sweet movie, if it wasn't @Pixar (who people have such high standards for) it would've gotten a better time of it in reviews. Not every movie needs a grand philosophical lesson at the end & this one still has a fun story & a good message. Definitely recommend pic.twitter.com/ct3sCk4WVp — Noah Bovenizer (@NoahBovenizer) June 21, 2021

The more I think about Pixar’s Luca, the more I completely adore it. Just a fun, beautiful summer movie with a refreshingly low stakes conflict rather than being about saving the world or battling an existential crisis. It’s a movie that perfectly celebrates kids just being kids. pic.twitter.com/bojqftWbDW — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) June 22, 2021

Luca cast has Jacob Tremblay voicing the titular character with Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph, Marco Barricelli, Jim Gaffigan, Peter Sohn, and others. The plot takes place on the Italian Riviera and depicts the growth of an unlikely friendship between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human. The film was originally planned to have a theatrical release on June 18, 2021, but went straight to streaming due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

