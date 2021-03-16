Lucifer Actor DB Woodside Shares Emotional Note For Tom Ellis After Filming Last Scene

Lucifer is an urban fantasy television series developed by Tom Kapinos. It has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix over the years. Fans are waiting for its season 5 part two, with the series ending after its sixth season. Now, actor D. B. Woodside has revealed that he has finished his last scene with lead star Tom Ellis.

DB Woodside and Tom Ellis’ emotional notes as they film their last scene together

DB Woodside, who plays angel Amenadiel, took to his Twitter handle to reveal that he has filmed his last scene with lead actor Tom Ellis. He mentioned that he cannot stop crying, as the two stars have been a major part of the series and have worked together for around five years. Woodside even praised Ellis, calling him a “divine talent” and a true Gentleman.

Tom Ellis, who portrays Lucifer Morningstar, replied to DB Woodside’s tweet. He wrote that it was “ridiculously tough” to complete their final sequences. But Ellis asserted that like every scene that they have done over the years, he enjoyed every minute of their last shoot together for Lucifer. He thanked Woodside for being a force and his friend.

Tom Ellis and DB Woodside play brothers and sons of God on Lucifer. While Ellis is the Lord of Hell, Woodside is his older brother and eldest of their siblings, even being called the favourite son of God. The characters have faced ups and downs in their love-hate relationship but have always had each other’s back in every celestial or non-celestial problem. Their brotherly care has grown over five seasons and now they are truly standing with one another. Ellis and Woodside’s performances have been praised by the viewers.