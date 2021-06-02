Lucifer Showrunner Shares BTS Pics With Tom Ellis And Others From Season 5 Part 2

Lucifer is a popular urban fantasy superhero series on Netflix. The makers have recently dropped its latest part as the show will now return with its finale season. As Lucifer season 5 is streaming on Netflix with eight episodes, showrunner Ildy Modorvich has shared multiple behind-the-scenes photos.

Lucifer season 5 part 2 BTS pictures

Executive producer Ildy Modrovich has been quite active on her Instagram handle. She posted several Lucifer BTS pictures on her social media handle. With some images, she also shared her experience of filming the episode. The photos have Tom Ellis, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, Dennis Haysbert, and others. Check out the pictures below.

Lucifer season 5 part 2 Spoilers

The latest part of Lucifer started with God deciding to stay on the Earth for some time. He tries to make amends with his sons, especially, Samael. Following several issues, God decides to retire and empty his throne. Lucifer takes on himself to step in his father's shoes as Amendiel refuses. However, his twin brother, Michael opposes the devil as he wants all the powers. Michael plays mind-game with everyone. Lucifer explores his relationship with Detective Chloe Decker, with Mazikeen and Ella Lopez finding themselves. The season has a death of a major character, Detective Daniel Espinoza. In the final celestial battle, first Chloe dies as Michael stabs her, but Lucifer brings her from heaven sacrificing himself as he was banished from entering paradise. However, Lucifer comes back alive and now he is God. Fans are eager to see what happens next which will be revealed in Lucifer's sixth and final season.

IMAGE: ILDYMOJO INSTAGRAM

