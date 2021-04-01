'Lucifer' Stars Tom Ellis, & Others Share Farewell Message As Series Wraps Production

One of the most popular urban fantasy drama series on Netflix is Lucifer, and its fan following has been increasing since its debut. There are currently five and a half parts available, with the second half coming soon. The series will end with its sixth season, which has been in production for quite a long time due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now the finale season has completed filming and actors celebrated it with their goodbye message to the team.

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Aimee Garcia share emotional messages as the Netflix series wraps production

Lucifer finale season has officially concluded its production work. Lead actor Tom Ellis celebrated his last day on set and posted a message on his Instagram handle. He shared a picture of a lighter that has two dates on it, one is of the day back in 2015 when he started filming the show, and the second is of the last day of shooting. Ellis bid farewell to the crew and thanked them.

Lesley Ann Brandt aka Mazikeen on Lucifer posted a picture of herself holding her popular weapon from the series. The actor wrote a long message as she wraps Lucifer finale season’s shoot. She mentioned that she is grateful to be a part of the show and thanked the fans. Brandt noted that it has been a “roller coaster” journey with cancellations and renewal of the series. She stated that she has grown to become a better artist.

Aimee Gracia, who plays forensic detective Elle Lopez, shared a video message on her Instagram handle. She thanked the fans for loving her character when she came as a new character in season two. The actor mentioned Lucifer will always be a very special show and Lopez will always be a special role for her. Gracia even thanked the cast and crew. Lucifer executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich also shared notes.

And that is a wrap on #Lucifer. Thanks everybody. — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) March 30, 2021

Home and looking at the @ThankYouLucifer posts... and all I keep thinking is thank YOU. For being the most important part of it all. ðŸ˜ˆâ¤ï¸ — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) March 30, 2021

Lucifer season five-part B will arrive on Netflix on May 28, 2021. The cast also includes Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, and others. Lucifer finale season is expected to arrive in late-2021 or 2022.

Promo Image Source: LuciferNetflix Twitter