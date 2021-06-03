'Lucifer' Writer Chris Rafferty Discloses The Original NSFW Ending For A Scene

On May 31, 2021, Chris Rafferty who writes for the series Lucifer, took to his Instagram and posted a photo of Dennis Haysbert. He accompanied the photo with a fact in the caption about a scene in Lucifer season 5 part 2. In the caption, he revealed that there was a line that Dennis Haysbert as God was supposed to say. The line was "Another wiener for Hanjobadiel, coming right up!" This line apparently did not make the scene but did manage to amuse Dennis. The line was edited out due to time constraints and because the makers did not want too much of 'Hanjobadiel'.

Chris Rafferty's revelation

According to Chris Rafferty, a scene in Lucifer Season 5 part 2 would have had a different ending. This was regarding the scene where God hosts a barbecue for all the angels. Chris Rafferty took to Instagram on May 31, 2021, and shared a photo of Dennis Haysbert who was playing God on the show. He shared it with a caption that said "What did you all think of @DennisHaysbert as God? We sure loved working with this delightful man! And, boy, did he sure love playing grillmaster during this Angel BBQ."

He then made a revelation about the scene and said "This scene has an alternate ending. My original script had one more line to go out on, but I chose to cut it because it wasn’t completely necessary." Adding to this he said, "Then, on the day of shooting, I told Dennis about it, and my extra line amused him so much that he insisted on saying it during the last take." He then said that it did not ultimately make the cut because they were looking to trim down scenes wherever they could, and feared that there could be too much of Hanjobadiel.

The scene that he describes goes as follows. After God asks his children “Who wants another hot dog?”, instead of cutting to the next scene, it continues on as one of the hungry angels in the crowd sheepishly raises his hand. God points to him with glee, proclaiming, “another wiener for Hanjobadiel, coming right up!”

About Lucifer

Lucifer first aired on January 25, 2016, and the second part of Season 5 released on May 28, 2021, and has a total of 8 episodes. The show revolves around Lucifer Morningstar or the devil who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named Lux and becomes a consultant to the Los Angeles Police Department. Season 6 of the series will reportedly be the last season of the show.

Lucifer cast and crew

Tom Ellis in Lucifer plays the title role of Lucifer Morningstar, while Lauren German stars as Detective Chloe Decker. The show also features Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez. The show was written by Chris Rafferty based on Characters created for DC Comics' Vertigo by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg.

