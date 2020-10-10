Lucille Ball's Great-granddaughter Passes Away After Battling Breast Cancer At Age 31

Desiree S. Anzalone was the only granddaughter of legend Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Senior. The 31-year old lost the battle to stage 4 breast cancer, according to People. Desiree S. Anzalone breathed her last at a cancer centre in Connecticut. Her followers on social media poured in their condolences on the posts she had shared earlier.
Also Read | Sutapa Sikdar Shares Pic Of Irrfan Khan's Grave With Louise Gluck's Lines On Life & Death
Desiree S. Anzalone was born in 1989 to Julia Arnaz and Mario Anzalone. Being the great-granddaughter of a famous personality, she was in the spotlight a couple of times. The mother of Desiree S. Anzalone, Julia spoke to the media outlet and told them that Desiree passed away peacefully. She added that despite that, seeing her slip away from life was hard for her to watch as a mother. She said that she wouldn’t wish it on her worst enemy and that no mother should have to watch what she did.
Such a nice article wrote about me, and how Lucy and I share the same gumption in regards to my fight with stage 4 breast cancer and how proud she’d be of me, however the outrage from 3,000 comments of people literally yelling through my phone outweighed the beautiful story the author wrote. Everyone only focused on the superficial outward appearance of us and about how I LOOK NOTHING LIKE HER, “someone needs glasses” “No resemblance. Lucy was beautiful” “Who writes this bullshit...they need to go to spec savers”. These comments are so ridiculous, and sad, like calm down people. I promise it’s going to be okay. No need to get so angry. Too many shallow human beings out there. I have acknowledged my entire life I do not resemble my great grandma, but rather have more of the Arnaz genes. So thank you all for stating the obvious 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 I empathize with actual celebrities who have to read shit about them every day, so sad, so many trolls and mean gremlins on the internet • • •••••••••••••••••••••••••• •••••••••••••••••••••••••• •••••••••••••••••••••••• https://www.theepochtimes.com/comedy-queen-lucille-balls-great-granddaughter-is-all-grown-up-and-looks-just-like-her_2874017.html
Also Read | Nepal Surpasses 1,00,000 Mark For COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Soars Over 600
She further said that all her children were extremely dear to her, but Desiree Anzalone felt something else. Julia said that she and Desiree shared a bond of friendship as well and were like best friends. Julia still believes that they will continue to be best friends and called her a mini version of herself. Julia further commented that Desiree was a very beautiful person. She said that she often reminded her a lot of her grandmother even more than herself.
Also Read | Jagjit Singh Death Anniversary: Netizens Shares Rare Photos To Remember 'Ghazal King'
Desiree S. Anzalone, at age of 25, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Later on, she underwent chemotherapy and went into remission for a while. However, after a period of time, she realised that the cancer had spread and had become a stage 4 level threat. She soon found out that it had spread to her liver, lungs and bones. Julia called the experience unimaginable, according to the portal.
Also Read | Johnny Depp Reveals Disney Bosses Were "scared To Death" With His Captain Jack Sparrow Act
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.