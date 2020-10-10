Lucille Ball's Great-granddaughter Passes Away After Battling Breast Cancer At Age 31

Desiree S. Anzalone was the only granddaughter of legend Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Senior. The 31-year old lost the battle to stage 4 breast cancer, according to People. Desiree S. Anzalone breathed her last at a cancer centre in Connecticut. Her followers on social media poured in their condolences on the posts she had shared earlier.

Lucille Ball's great-granddaughter passes away

Desiree S. Anzalone was born in 1989 to Julia Arnaz and Mario Anzalone. Being the great-granddaughter of a famous personality, she was in the spotlight a couple of times. The mother of Desiree S. Anzalone, Julia spoke to the media outlet and told them that Desiree passed away peacefully. She added that despite that, seeing her slip away from life was hard for her to watch as a mother. She said that she wouldn’t wish it on her worst enemy and that no mother should have to watch what she did.

She further said that all her children were extremely dear to her, but Desiree Anzalone felt something else. Julia said that she and Desiree shared a bond of friendship as well and were like best friends. Julia still believes that they will continue to be best friends and called her a mini version of herself. Julia further commented that Desiree was a very beautiful person. She said that she often reminded her a lot of her grandmother even more than herself.

Desiree S. Anzalone, at age of 25, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Later on, she underwent chemotherapy and went into remission for a while. However, after a period of time, she realised that the cancer had spread and had become a stage 4 level threat. She soon found out that it had spread to her liver, lungs and bones. Julia called the experience unimaginable, according to the portal.

