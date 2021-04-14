Lucy Liu To Play Antagonist In 'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' With Helen Mirren

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It brings back Zachary Levi as the titular superhero with Asher Angel as his teenage human host, Billy Batson. The work on the sequel is going on and now a new actor has joined the team.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast adds Lucy Liu

According to Variety, the Elementary and Why Women Kill star Lucy Liu has been added to Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast. She will make her DCEU debut as the villain Kalypso, the sister of Hespera. A few days ago, Helen Mirren was tapped to play the villainous character, Hespera.

Like Mirren’s character Hespera, Lucy Liu’s Kalypso does not have an obvious counterpart in DC Comics. Both characters, however, are the daughter of the Greek god Atlas, who is one of the sources of Shazam’s powers. The superhero holds the stamina of Atlas, along with the power of Zeus, the strength of Hercules, the wisdom of Solomon, the speed of Mercury, and the courage of Achilles. The two sisters could work together to take down Shazam and his powers.

Lucy Liu is known for her performance as Ling Woo in the television series Ally McBeal from 1998 to 2002. She starred in two Charlie’s Angles films as Alex Munday and played Joan Watson in the crime-drama show Elementary (2012-2019). Her big-screen projects include Jerry Maguire, Payback, Shanghai Noon, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Lucky Number Slevin, Chicago, Set it Up, and more. She has appeared in shows like Pearl, Cashmere Mafia, Dirty Sexy Money, Marry Me, Southland, and others.

Shazam! sequel director welcomes Lucy Liu

Shazam! Fury of the Gods features Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D. J. Cotrona reprising their role as Shazam’s superhero siblings. It also indicates that Jack Dylan Grazer, Faither Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, and Jovan Armand will also make a comeback as Billy’s foster family. Details about Shazam! Fury of the Gods' plot is under wraps.

Principle photography on the project is expected to begin later this year. David F. Sandberg, who helmed the first movie, will also direct the sequel. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to strike in theatres on June 2, 2023.

Promo Image Source: A still from Kill Bill: Vol. 1