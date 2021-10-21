Ludacris Reacts To Feud Between Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel; "It's A Delicate Situation"

Fast & Furious star Ludacris reacted to the infamous feud between his co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Johnson and Diesel's feud began back in 2011 while shooting for Fast Five.

Johnson took to his Instagram to share a passive-aggressive post and called out the unprofessionalism displayed by unnamed actors on the movie's set. Johnson compared these actors to "candy asses", but never named anyone. However, it was later reported that the former wrestler was, indeed, talking about Diesel in his post.

Ludacris reacts to Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud

As per Screenrant, Ludacris in an interview with US Weekly spoke about the feud brewing between his Fast & Furious co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. He said, "All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men. I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don't want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way because it's a delicate situation."

Meanwhile, the post has since been deleted by Johnson from his Instagram and the actor even admitted that he regrets making his feud with Vin Diesel public. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson said, "It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough…[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note."

He added, "But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bullshit away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day."

The actor went on to explain that he had a chat with Diesel after the feud. He said, "I wouldn’t call it a peaceful meeting. I would call it a meeting of clarity. He and I had a good chat in my trailer, and it was out of that chat that it really became just crystal clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. And agreed to leave it there."

Image: AP/Shutterstock