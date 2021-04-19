Luke Bryan Returns As American Idol Judge After Break Due To Positive COVID Test

Luke Bryan, one of the popular American singers and one of the judges on American Idol, had tested positive for COVID-19 a while ago. As the artist recovered from the same, he shared this information through social media with all his fans. He even informed whether he will be joining the judges’ panel on American Idol.

Luke Bryan returns post recovering from COVID-19

I’m BACK and I’ll see y’all shortly for @AmericanIdol! We’re live at 8/7c and voting starts at the top of the show. Tune in! #americanidol pic.twitter.com/Z4ewqLsbmk — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 18, 2021

Singer and songwriter Luke Bryan recently took to his Twitter handle and posted a video clip of himself informing all his fans and followers that he will be back on American Idol live on ABC. In the video clip, he can be seen wearing a black coloured shirt and a pair of black pants with a cool set of sunglasses on. He shared that he was back and mentioned that he was feeling awesome. He further stated that he was glad to back on the judges' table on the American Idol. In the post, he added that his fans would see him shortly on the reality show and added the voting would start at the top of the show. He then asked his fans to tune in to American Idol.

Many of the fans took to Luke Bryan’s Twitter and stated that they were glad to have him back while many others asked whether he was feeling better. Some of the fans also stated that they were missing him and felt like screaming when they came to know about his return to the show. Some of them also added that the show was not the same without him while many others congratulated him on receiving an accolade for being the entertainer of the year. Many others expressed their amazement by dropping in heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis and even mentioned how much they loved him. As it had only been a week since Luke Bryan tested positive for COVID-19, many of the fans were shocked to see how the artist came back so soon and stated that they found it “impossible” to believe. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Luke Bryan’s Twitter post when he revealed his return to the show.

I’m so happy right now I could scream we missed you so much — Wendy Dahlberg (@lbryanfan4life) April 18, 2021

After a week? Impossible — Welcome (@2thepinkside) April 19, 2021

Congratulations for winning Entertainer of the Yearâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Carrie Ann Avery (@hawkeye2448) April 19, 2021

Becki Yarrington l Love you Luke Bryan ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ — Becki Yarrington (@BeckiYarringto8) April 19, 2021

This is the BEST news!!! Idol wasn’t the same without you, Luke. So happy you are feeling better â¤ï¸ — stephanie (@stephanie883507) April 19, 2021

Image Source- Luke Bryan's Twitter