LatLuke Perry Receives Touching Tribute From Beverly Hills 90210 Cast On His 54th Birthday

Beverly Hills 90210 cast have paid a touching birthday tribute to late actor Luke Perry. Perry who was a part of the Beverly Hills 90210 cast back in the 90s died on March 4, 2019. On Sunday, Perry would have been 54 years old.

Luke Perry's demise back in 2019 shocked the entertainment industry. The Riverdale actor suffered from a stroke. Perry passed away on March 4, 2019. Since then, his co-stars pay tribute to the late actor and share their memories with him on social media. On Sunday, October 12, 2020, Luke Perry would have been 54 years old.

Luke Perry’s Beverly Hills 90210 cast did not forget to celebrate the late actor and co-star. Luke Perry starred on the hit teen drama from 1995 to 2000. Hence many Beverly Hills 90210 cast members shared their fond memories with Perry and also wrote some special messages for his 54th birthday. Actor Brian Austin Green paid a touching tribute to Luke Perry and shared a throwback picture of them.

Along with this picture, Green wrote, “Happy Birthday brother!! Love you”. Actor Ian Ziering also shared a throwback picture with all the boys from the Beverly Hills 90210 cast. Along with this throwback picture, Ian wrote, “All brothers from different mothers. Happy birthday LP, RIP”. Take a look at Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering’s Instagram tribute to the late Luke Perry here.

Beverly Hills 90210 cast member Tori Spelling also paid a touching tribute to Luke Perry. Tori Spelling shared a picture with one of her kids and reflected on Sunday. While doing so she wrote, “Lazy Sunday with family... some downtime today gives me a pause for reflection. Grateful to my family and extended family. Loving on them hard right now. And, doesn’t feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke’s bday. Thinking about him and missing him. But, that’s every day. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe”. Take a look at Tori Spelling’s post for Luke Perry here.

