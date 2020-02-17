Nikita Pearl Waligwa: David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong’o Express Grief Over Actor's Death

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the young actor who appeared in the 2016 Disney film Queen of Katwe, has passed away at the age of 15. She played the role of Gloria in the film. As per the reports she was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016.

Also Read | Two-time Emmy-nominated Actress Paula Kelly Has Died At 77

Nikita Pearl Waligwa passes away at the age of 15

The film also stars Madina Nalwanga, David Oyelowo, and Lupita Nyong’o as Phiona Mutesi, Robert Katende and Nakku Harriet, respectively. Oyelowo and Nyong’o took to their official social media handle Instagram to express their grief. They posted the same picture of Nikita Pearl Waligwa from the movie. Take a look.

Also Read | Vanessa Bryant’s Family Buries Kobe And Gianna Privately, Death Certificates Revealed

The news has also saddened many others. Several people took to Twitter to share their condolence for the actor’s friends and family. Gayaza High School, which Nikita Pearl Waligwa had reportedly attended since 2018 also tweeted.

Fare thee well Nikita Pearl Waligwa. You were a darling to many and we have lost you to brain tumor at such a tender age. Nikita was in S.3. Rest in Perfect Peace dear pic.twitter.com/ny8I9YAjsQ — Gayaza High School (@gayazahigh) February 16, 2020

Our Condolences goes out to the families of Nikita Pearl Waligwa.A young,Ugandan 🇺🇬 shining Star who melted our hearts in her role as Gloria in the Disney Film, Queen of Katwe. She passed away from Brain Cancer at age 15 💔. Rest In Peace Nikita🕊 #QueenOfKatwe 🇺🇬 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uhO5NUjatt — Priscilla Anyabu (@Cillapurple) February 16, 2020

Also Read | Musicians Who Died Unexpectedly And Left The World Way Too Soon

We have lost a big talent. It's not easy being 15 and making an impact. I'll always miss you!



Uganda's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15 https://t.co/uQ0xKQ4SIk — Leah Namugerwa (@NamugerwaLeah) February 16, 2020

Heartbreaking! Sending love and prayers to her family and her friends.



Uganda's Queen of Katwe star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies aged 15 https://t.co/5noRKtBxoc — Alan Kasujja (@kasujja) February 16, 2020

Also Read | Juice WRLD Death: Was Drug Overdose The Reason Behind The Singer's Demise?

The young artist was best known for her role in the Disney picture on a local chess prodigy from a Ugandan slum. Queen of Katwe was based on the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a 9-year-old chess player who famously competed in international tournaments. Nikita Pearl Waligwa as Gloria, Phiona’s friend, explained the rules of chess to her.

Queen of Katwe is a biographical drama film directed by Mira Nair and written by William Wheeler. It was screened at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. The film received mostly positive reviews and was released in limited screens on September 23, 2016.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.