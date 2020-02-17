The Debate
Nikita Pearl Waligwa: David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong’o Express Grief Over Actor's Death

Hollywood News

Nikita Pearl Waligwa died at the age of 15-years-old due to brain tumour. Read to know about Lupita Nyong’o, David Oyelowo and others express their grief

nikita pearl waligwa

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the young actor who appeared in the 2016 Disney film Queen of Katwe, has passed away at the age of 15. She played the role of Gloria in the film. As per the reports she was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016. 

Also Read | Two-time Emmy-nominated Actress Paula Kelly Has Died At 77

Nikita Pearl Waligwa passes away at the age of 15

The film also stars Madina Nalwanga, David Oyelowo, and Lupita Nyong’o as Phiona Mutesi, Robert Katende and Nakku Harriet, respectively. Oyelowo and Nyong’o took to their official social media handle Instagram to express their grief. They posted the same picture of Nikita Pearl Waligwa from the movie. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David O (@davidoyelowo) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

Also Read | Vanessa Bryant’s Family Buries Kobe And Gianna Privately, Death Certificates Revealed

The news has also saddened many others. Several people took to Twitter to share their condolence for the actor’s friends and family. Gayaza High School, which Nikita Pearl Waligwa had reportedly attended since 2018 also tweeted.

Also Read | Musicians Who Died Unexpectedly And Left The World Way Too Soon

Also Read | Juice WRLD Death: Was Drug Overdose The Reason Behind The Singer's Demise?

The young artist was best known for her role in the Disney picture on a local chess prodigy from a Ugandan slum. Queen of Katwe was based on the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a 9-year-old chess player who famously competed in international tournaments. Nikita Pearl Waligwa as Gloria, Phiona’s friend, explained the rules of chess to her.

Queen of Katwe is a biographical drama film directed by Mira Nair and written by William Wheeler. It was screened at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. The film received mostly positive reviews and was released in limited screens on September 23, 2016.

 

 

