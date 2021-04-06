Lupita Nyong'o Is Still Grieving Over Chadwick Boseman's Death, Confesses 'it's Hard'

Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong'o who is set to appear in the sequel of Marvel's blockbuster movie Black Panther recently made an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres Show which is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 6. In the interview, the actor confessed that she is still coming to terms with her good friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman's death.

Lupita Nyong'o is still struggling over Chadwick Boseman's death

According to a report by Daily Mail, the 38-year-old actor told Ellen that it is still very hard for her to come to terms with Chad's sad demise as he was her friend and it is hard for her to think of him in the past tense. Reflecting on her time working with Chad on Black Panther, Lupita recalled that his leadership will be missed as Chadwick led the movie with a lot of compassion just by his presence. The 12 Years a Slave actor shared that when Chadwick came on set he brought his entire being to the movie and was always present and also recalled him as being a very humble person in general.

Black Panther Cast

Black Panther is a superhero flick that starred the late actor Chadwick Boseman in the lead. Chadwick died in August 2020 after battling colon cancer for four years. The actor had kept his diagnosis a secret and the world came to know about his cancer battle just after his demise. Chadwick recently won the SAG 2021 award under the Best Actor category for his Netflix movie Black Bottom.

Talking about Black Panther, it's the first Marvel movie that had an entirely black cast and was directed by a black director. Lupita Nyong'o played the role of Nakia, Black Panther's love interest in the film. Other than Lupita and Chadwick, Ryan Coogler's film also starred Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis in prominent roles. The sequel of the movie is still in the works and the cast of the movie has not been announced yet.

Lupita Nyong'o's movies

Lupita will be next seen in Apple TV+ limited series titled Lady in the Lake alongside actor Natalie Portman. The series is based on a book by Laura Lippman of the same name. According to Daily Mail, both Lupita and Natalie have signed on to become executive producers for the drama. The drama is set in 1960 Baltimore and centres around the premise of an unsolved murder mystery with two women, a housewife Maddie Schwartz played by Natalie Portman and an activist Cleo Sherwood played by Lupita setting out to investigate the crime. Lupita also has the spy thriller titled The 355 in the pipeline which is set to release in 2022.

Promo Image Courtesy: Lupita Nyong'o Instagram