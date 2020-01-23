Lupita Nyong'o Proved Her Acting Skills With These Movie Performances

Lupita Nyong’o is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. The Us movie actor has proved her acting skills on numerous occasions. Take a look at some of Lupita Nyong'o's best movie performances to date.

Lupita Nyong’o’s best movie performances

1. Us (2019)

This Jordan Peele directed film was one of the critically acclaimed movies of 2019. The film starred Lupita Nyong’o, Madison Curry, Ashley McKoy, and many others. This horror film shows Lupita in a completely different light.

The Black Panther actor managed to steal the spotlight and gave an award-winning performance. Lupita even went on to win the Best Actress award at the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Awards.

2. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

This period drama film became a career highlight for Lupita Nyong’o. the slave memoir turned out to be one of the nest movies released that so much so that it gained 9 nominations at the Oscars that year. Lupita Nyong’o bagged her first Oscar for her portrayal of Patsey.

3. Black Panther (2018)

Lupita Nyong’o brought the character of Nakia to life in this MCU movie. Once again the film consisted of an ensemble cast of seasoned actors but Lupita proved her acting skills.

The 12 Years A Slave actor learned to speak Hausa for the film. She also went on to train in judo, jiu-jitsu, silat, and Filipino martial arts.

4. Little Monsters (2019)

Lupita Nyong’o also dabbled a bit comedy when she starred in the Abe Forsythe directed Little Monsters. In the film, Lupita played the role of a kindergarten teacher who teams up with a musician to save a group of young school children during a sudden outbreak of zombies. The film received positive reviews overall but once again Lupita Nyong’o performance won the audience's and critics’ hearts.

Image Courtesy: Lupita Nyong'o Instagram

