Lupita Nyong’o Rocks Mehendi On Bald Head, Dons Saree For Mira Nair’s Musical

Lupita Nyong’o is a Kenyan-Mexcian model and Hollywood actress. She attended the opening of Mira Nair’s musical Monsoon Wedding in New York. Lupita Nyong’o’s look for the premiere has gone viral on the Internet. The model donned a saree and dressed her bald head with ‘intricate’ henna design.

Taking to her social media, Lupita mentioned how her fascination for henna started when she attended a Pakistani wedding. She shared her pictures on Instagram with the caption, “THE STORY OF MY HEAD: I met @hennabysabeen last year at a wedding in Pakistan. She did the #HennaDesign for the bride and I was ASTOUNDED by the INTRICACY and BEAUTY of her work. There was something unique about the way she expressed herself in henna art. And I promised myself, "One day I will have a reason to work with Sabeen.". Shabeen is the mehendi artist that designed the henna tattoo for Lupita.

Lupita Nyong’o saree and henna tattoo

Lupita Nyong’o went on to describe how she thought of her unique look. Along with the mehendi, she also turned heads as she turned up in a blue, pink and yellow coloured saree accessorised with heavy Indian jewellery. She wrote, “1.5 years later, when I got the invitation to attend the opening night of my dear friend, Mira Nair's @monsoonmusical, I was scrambling at the last minute to find something to wear. I borrowed a sari and jewelry from @mishajapanwala, the bride from Pakistan, but the look didn't feel complete...”.

Lupita then elaborated on how she got the idea of covering her head. She mentioned that she wanted to celebrate the culture by designing with henna on a canvas readily available to her- her bald head. “Sabeen had NEVER designed for a head before; I had never done such a thing before either. My only prompt to her was that I wanted a widow's peak (homage to the bindhi, borla / maang tikka), the rest was ALL HER INNOVATION. ”, Lupita added in her caption.

Lupita Nyong’o shared that she was nervous that the idea might not come out to look as good as they had imagined. However, the Black Panther actress mentioned that ‘after 24 hours when the dye really showed up’, both she and the henna artist Sabeen’ could not stop grinning’. In conclusion, the Oscar award-winning actress reiterated, “So the moral of this story is: DARE YOURSELF TO SEEK OUT BEAUTY IN NEW WAYS.”

About Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong’o’s pictures are going viral on the Internet. Fans of the Hollywood actress rushed to the comment section to praise her for her bold move and mentioned that they are going to try the henna themselves. Lupita Nyong’o is a popular Hollwyood actress who has played pivotal roles in movies such as Wakanda Forever, 12 Years A Slave, Black Panther, Us and several others.