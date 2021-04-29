Lupita Nyong'o Talks About 'Black Panther' Sequel, Says 'it Feels Spiritually Correct'

Actor Lupita Nyong'o recently opened up about the sequel to the popular Marvel film Black Panther. There had been a lot of rumors surrounding the film's fate after the demise of lead actor Chadwick Boseman last year. Here is what Lupita has to say about the sequel and how the rewrite is spiritually and emotionally correct.

Lupita Nyong'o talks about Black Panther 2

According to a report by Yahoo, Marvel’s Kevin Feige had previously confirmed that Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa will not be recast and the writer-director of the film Ryan Coogler was working on a script that would dig further into the mythology and inspiration of Wakanda. Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong'o, who portrayed T'Challa's love interest in Black Panther, recently opened up about the sequel. She stated that people ask her if she is excited to go back on set to which she says that excitement isn't the word. Lupita added that she is in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2 and that Boseman's passing is still extremely raw for her and that she can't even begin to imagine what it would be like to step on set and not have him there.

Nyong’o went on to say, however, that she feels that Ryan Coogler’s rewrite pays homage to Boseman and T’Challa. She stated that Ryan's idea and the way in which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss they have all experienced as a cast and as a world. Lupita added that it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this and hopefully, what she does look forward to is getting back together and honoring what he started with them and holding his light through it. Nyong'O concluded by saying that Chadwick Boseman left them with a lot of light that they are still going to be bathing in and that is for sure.

'Black Panther 2' release

Black Panther 2 is the first Marvel movie that had an entirely black cast and was directed by a black director. Lupita Nyong'o played the role of Nakia, Black Panther's love interest in the film. Other than Lupita and Chadwick, Ryan Coogler's film also starred Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis in prominent roles. Black Panther 2 is set to come out on July 8, 2022.

