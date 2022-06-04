Lynda Carter Gives Befitting Response To Trolls Claiming 'Wonder Woman' Is Not For Gays

Wonder Woman fame Lynda Carter's latest social media banter with fans created a massive buzz on the internet when the actor shut down a Twitter user with a befitting reply. As Carter recently marked the start of Pride Month by sharing a Wonder Woman fan art online, a social media user responded to the same by stating that Wonder Woman was not for gays.

Lynda Carter's epic reply to fan claiming Wonder Woman is not for gays

Lynda Carter recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a Wonder Woman fan art with a rainbow in the back in order to kickstart Pride Month. While numerous fans took to the comments and wished Happy Pride Month to all the people of the LGBTQ community, one of the fans reacted to Lynda Carter's post by stating that Wonder Woman was not a superhero for gays. In response to that, Lynda Carter retweeted by stating “You’re right. She’s a superhero for bisexuals!”

Hey @JortsTheCat! One of my favorite nonprofits is doing a campaign with that “Gay Pirate Show” you love so much. 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/MEphrlC3Xs — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 2, 2022

Explaining the tweet further, Lynda Carter stated that she didn't write Wonder Woman and added that if people were referring to the character not being a queer or a trans icon, they weren't paying attention. She wrote, “I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention. Every time someone comes up to me and says that Wonder Woman helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

On the other hand, another user reacted to Carter's tweet and complained to her stating why did she use Wonder Woman to promote gays, lesbians and bisexuals while calling her a disappointment. Take a look-

Lynda Carter was last seen in a cameo appearance in Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman 1984. The actor was seen in the end credits of the film as Asteria, a legendary Amazon warrior. However, there's no announcement about her returning to the movie franchise.

Image: Instagram/@reallyndacarter