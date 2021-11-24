Lynda Carter Opens Up On Coping With Grief Post Husband Robert Altman's Sudden Demise

Veteran actor Lynda Carter has talked about her grief following the death of her husband, Robert Altman. Recently, in an interview with People magazine, Carter shared that she probably cries ‘three times a day, in the morning and various times when she thinks of him.’ The actor was accompanied by supermodel, Iman, who also opened up about losing her husband, David Bowie. She explained how Bowie continues to live on through his memories.

Lynda Carter shares Iman gives her hope

Iman said that there are harder days than others, but it is ‘the memories’ that they have that will sustain them for the rest of their lives. She added that when someone passes away, it is to hold onto those memories.’ Carter then shared that the 66-year-old supermodel gives her hopes that all the memories will be the ones that don’t cause her to cry.’

The 60-year-old actor acknowledged the fact that many people lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. She called it ‘a devastating time’ for everyone. She said she feels the need to pick herself off and dust herself off’ to walk ahead and be ‘as courageous as she can be even when she feels like it to get past grief.’

Earlier, in the month of October, while speaking to the outlet, she had stated her ‘next part of life is to learn who she is.’ She explained it is ‘totally frightening’ and she does not know who she is without Altman. Robert Altman passed away earlier this year in February from myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer. The couple was married for 37 years.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Lynda Carter, who was the original Wonder Woman, will be returning to the franchise with Wonder Woman 3. The film will also see director Patty Jenkins make a return to the franchise. Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gal Gadot stated Carter always gave her tips and called her a 'true champion' of the work she and director Patty Jenkins were putting into the franchise. She mentioned that she was pleased that they had found the 'right opportunity' to bring Carter back for the third film.

Image: Instagram/@reallyndacarter