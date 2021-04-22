M.O.D.O.K. Trailer Shows Marvel's Supervillain Struggle With Family And Business; WATCH

M.O.D.O.K. is an upcoming stop motion and adult animated series. Based on the titular Marvel Comics character, it is created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt for Hulu. It shows the egomaniacal super-villain struggling to maintain control of his evil organization after it is bought by a multinational tech company, all while juggling the needs of his demanding family. Now, the makers have shared the first M.O.D.O.K. trailer.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. trailer out

Hulu has released the first official Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. trailer giving an inside into the series. It starts with showing the main character as a child who seems to be bullied by others. Then a grown-up M.O.D.O.K. attacks an industry displaying his evil powers. However, the baddie has an altogether different side when he reaches home to his family, in hiding. The feared villain is taking the trash out, facing a divorce, and trying to convince the kids to stop it. His wife is in love with his enemy, Wonder Wan.

M.O.D.O.K. is on a mission to reclaim his family and destiny to rule the planet. But to achieve his goal he has to fight a bunch of superheroes, including Iron Man. A glimpse of the villain teleporting itself to Asgard is also seen. Besides his family problems, the lead character's business is also failing. M.O.D.O.K. release date is set for May 21, 2021, on Hulu. Check out the official trailer below.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. Official Synopsis

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. voice cast has Patton Oswalt (Young Adult) as the titular character George Tarleton. Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) voices the supervillain’s wife, Jodie Tarleton. Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) is his socially awkward 12-year-old son, Lou Tarleton. Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is the main character’s popular 17-year-old daughter, Melissa Tarleton.

Wendi McLendon-Covey voices Monica Rappaccini, M.O.D.O.K. workplace arch-nemesis whom he is forced to work with. Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet, Jon Daly as Super-Adaptoid, and Sam Richardson as Gary is also part of the animated series. The guest stars on the show are Jonn Hamm as Iron Man, Whoopi Goldberg as the supervillain Poundcakes, Nathan Fillion as superhero Wonder Man, and Bill Hader as The Leader, and Angar the Screamer.

Promo Image Source: Hulu YouTube