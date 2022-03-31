Veteran Hollywood actor Bruce Willis' family took to social media to announce that the 67-year-old actor will be stepping away from his acting career owing to a medical condition. The actor has been diagnosed with a condition called Aphasia. The family released a statement that clarified that the Pulp Fiction actor is dealing with a health situation that is 'impacting his cognitive abilities.' The entire Hollywood industry expressed their shock at the news while wishing him the best for the future.

M Night Shyamalan calls Bruce Willis his 'big brother'

Recently, ace director M Night Shyamalan, who collaborated with Bruce Willis on several projects like The Sixth Sense and the Unbreakable trilogy, took to his official Twitter handle and penned an emotional post. His tweet read, "All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as a kid."

All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid. — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) March 31, 2022

Hollywood expresses shock over Bruce Willis' medical condition

Earlier, Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris wrote on Twitter, "So sorry to hear the news about Bruce Willis. Worked with him on Death Wish and he was a lovely awesome man. Prayers for him and his family. Legend."

So sorry to hear the news about Bruce Willis. Worked with him on Death Wish and he was a lovely awesome badass man. Prayers for him and his family. Legend pic.twitter.com/28QKIoeMac — Dean Norris (@deanjnorris) March 31, 2022

Filmmaker Kevin Smith, director of Bruce's 2010's Cop Out, tweeted, "Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan – so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has been devastating for him. I feel like an a**h**e for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family."

Long before any of the Cop Out stuff, I was a big Bruce Willis fan - so this is really heartbreaking to read. He loved to act and sing and the loss of that has to be devastating for him. I feel like an asshole for my petty complaints from 2010. So sorry to BW and his family. https://t.co/npSgvkb5v7 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 30, 2022

Bruce Willis steps away from acting

Earlier on March 30, 2022, Bruce Willis's wife Emma Heming Willis took to her Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note. The note read, " Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities". She continued, ''As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.''

The family further noted the insights of Willis's medical condition, which read, ''This is a challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.''