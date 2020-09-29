M. Night Shyamalan Shares The Poster Of His Next 'Old'; Check It Out

M. Night Shyamalan, an American filmmaker and actor, is known for his contemporary style of filmmaking. He uses supernatural twists and endings that leave fans glued to the screen till the end. He recently revealed the poster and title of his upcoming film Old, in an Instagram post on Saturday, September 26. The post left his fans extremely excited as he announced the shooting of the first shot of the film. Take a look at the details below.

M. Night Shyamalan's new movie

Taking to Instagram, the Unbreakable director revealed the poster of his upcoming film Old. The film poster featured an hourglass timer that showed humans falling instead of sand. “It’s only a matter of time” was inscribed on the poster. The poster also stated that the movie will be releasing in July 2021. Shyamalan also posted a picture of himself with a mask on the sets of the film. Take a look at the poster.

His caption read, “Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It’s called Old”. Fans flooded the comments as soon as he revealed the news of his new film.

They appreciated the poster of the film and conveyed their wishes. Some of them commented, “Wow already looking forward to it. Trying to work out what the movie will be about by looking at the poster. Obv, it will have a plot twist at the end”, “The poster is chilling. Can’t wait to see what this movie has in store”, “Ooooooo this is such a cool poster!!” “Congratulations Mr Shyamalan!! I can’t wait to behold your latest creation!! Hoping whatever you want to communicate will resonate with the world”. Have a look at the comments.

Old movie cast

According to a report by Deadline, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott are reported to join the ensemble cast for M. Night’s new secret film. It was also reported that Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung are already set to star in the project. The details of the plot are yet to be revealed and could be interconnected to his other films.

M. Night Shyamalan's movies

Shyamalan is known for his contemporary style of film making. He has directed films such as The Visit, Split, Glass, After Earth and The Happening. Shyamalan’s fans are waiting for his upcoming film Old that will release in July 2021.

