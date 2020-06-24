M Night Shyamalan's Next Pushed To July 2021 From Its Initial Date In February

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan’s upcoming film has been pushed to July 23, 2021. The untitled film was supposed to be released on February 26, 2021, but it has been delayed by a few months according to the announcement made by Universal Studios. According to a report by a leading international daily, the reason for such a delay is on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic which has forbidden people from gathering in places like theatres.

M Night Shyamalan’s next in July 2021

M Night Shyamalan is considered as one of the most talented directors in the world. According to a recent report by a leading international daily, the filmmaker’s next is a part of the two-film tie-up that he had signed with Universal Studios in 2019. Details on the plot and title of the film are yet to be revealed by the team but they recently made an announcement that the film will hit the theatres on 23 July next year.

This M Night Shyamalan film is expected to star actors like Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Ken Leung, Abbey Lee, and Nikki Amuka-Bird. According to various reports doing the rounds, the film will fall under the thriller genre and might also have a connection with M Night Shyamalan’s previous films which have worked well with the audience. He has reportedly worked on the script of the film and also has a hand in the production team.

According to the announcement made by Universal Studios, the main reason for the five-month delay in the release of the film is the major date shuffling which has happened due to COVID 19.

Read Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan Recalls Directing His 1st Film In Chennai At 21; See Pic

Also read 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run' To Skip Theatrical Release And Go Digital

M Night Shyamalan’s last film, Glass, was also made under the banner of Universal Studios. The film released in the year 2019 and the plot revolved around a security guard who is looking for a man with twenty-four different personalities. The security guard also has a few supernatural abilities which help him in the hunt. This film was written and directed by M Night Shyamalan. Glass starred actors like James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson in pivotal roles.

Read Apple TV Releases Trailer For 'Foundation', Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

Also read Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Release Date Window On HBO Max Revealed

Image Courtesy: M Night Shyamalan Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.