M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Trailer Shows Cryptic Beach, Netizens Find It 'unsettling'

Old is an upcoming psychological horror film. It is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. The movie has been on halt for a few months. Now, the makers have dropped its first theatrical trailer with a new premiere date.

M. Night Shyamalan's Old trailer out

Universal Pictures has shared the first full-length trailer of Old movie giving a glimpse at the project. It starts with a family going on a beach that has restrictions on kids' entry, but they decide to visit anyway. In the beginning, they are amazed by the calm environment of the beach that they discovered online, and even meet a new family over there. The children find some personal belongings of other people. The young boy colliders with a dead body in the water.

Everything starts to change as the body gets decomposed within minutes, which usually takes around seven years. The small boy and girl, Trent and Cara, suddenly grow up to be teenagers now. The families are in shock at the events as time begins to move fast at the beach. They try to get out of the place but couldn't. In the end, it is hinted that everyone is there for a reason. Cara and Trent are scared of an undisclosed thing. Old movie release date is set for July 23, 2021, in the theatres. Check out the trailer and a few fan reactions to it.

Okay, so far, I've been watching the new trailer for "Old" almost NONSTOP since it came up on YouTube. Is it because of seeing my celeb crush, Gael Garcia Bernal, or because of the M. Night Shyamalan magic? Either way, this is truly a must-see of the summer!💀🖤⏳⌛🌴🌊#OldMovie — 💋🌟💜StarchildGal90💜🌟💋 (@StephanieEvjen) May 28, 2021

We finally got a full trailer for #OldMovie and it legitimately looks pretty unsettling. Aging is something none of us can escape and @MNightShyamalan is really messing with our fear of that! In theaters July 23, 2021https://t.co/TQcIZ611MW — HalloweenYear-Round (@HalloweenYrRnd) May 27, 2021

I've got a feeling Old might end up being a surprise hit this summer. Just because nothing freaks people out more than GETTING OLD and GETTING WRINKLES 😱😱 and that's literally what the movie is about. In a horrifying way. https://t.co/SyfJ9DewhY Bring it on Shyamalan. #OldMovie pic.twitter.com/WbVduXwKmc — Alex B. (@firstshowing) May 27, 2021

I'm officially set for a day at the beach, but after seeing the new trailer for #OldMovie I'm more unsettled by the beach (and ocean) than ever. Very into new angles of aquatic terror. 😱 pic.twitter.com/5sVNuFJ59t — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) May 28, 2021

M. Night Shyamalan's new movie #OldMovie has a very intriguing story. I hope that the excecution of said story wasn't a let down — Ahmad Muhammad (@AhmadMuhammad97) May 27, 2021

It’s only a matter of time ⏳ M. Night Shyamalan’s #OLDMovie Coming Soon. Watch the trailer now. pic.twitter.com/IGsLV0RY9u — Universal Pictures (@UniversalPicsAU) May 28, 2021

Old movie cast includes Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, Ken Leung, Emun Elliott, and Kathleen Chalfant. It is inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. M. Night Shyamalan produces with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM OLD TRAILER

