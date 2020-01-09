Mac Miller's Final Posthumous Album 'Circles' To Be Released On January 17

Deceased rapper Mac Miller's family recently took to Instagram to announce that his final album will be released next week on January 17. The posthumous album, entitled Circles has been completed by Miller's long-standing collaborator Jon Brion. According to reports, the album was originally meant to act as a companion for Swimming, the last album Miller released before his death, but now it will be sit in the same space as the previous one and have its own new music.

The Instagram post read, “Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcom was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimming, entitled Circles”. It further read, “Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle - Swimming in Circles was the concept”.

The post further also informed Miller's followers that future communication about the release, Miller's charity and other information will be found at a new Instagram account, '@92tilinfinity'. According to international media reports, the original concept of the upcoming new album was 'Swimming in Circles', however, Brion used previous conversations and memories of Miller to piece the album together to create a fitting tribute to the late musician. The post also read that after Miller's death Jon dedicated himself to finishing the album and the Miller family is “eternally grateful to Jon and those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out his body of work”.

Malcolm James Myers McCormick

American Rapper Mac Miller who shot to fame as a teenager in the Hollywood music industry, had reportedly been struggling from substance abuse and was found dead on September 7, 2018. The music artist who released his fifth album in August 2018 was just 26 years old. Miller who was known for his maturity and introspection was declared unresponsive by the emergency personnel at his residence in Los Angeles. Soon after that, his family confirmed his sad demise by stating that Miller was a bright light in the world for his family, friends, and fans.

The rapper was very open about his trouble with drug consumption and his addiction with the powerful cough syrup, that is known on the streets as the 'purple drank'. The troubled rapper was born in Pittsburg and gained popularity as a teenager by releasing music online. He was known for always choosing a minimalist style of music, matched with heavy beats.

