Macaulay Culkin Wants Donald Trump Removed From 'Home Alone 2' Amid Impeachment

Macaulay Culkin, who is best known for the first two parts of the Home Alone film series, has backed the online petition of digitally replacing Donald Trump in Home Alone 2. These developments took place shortly after the news of Donald Trump being impeached for the second time around made it to the internet. The Twitter conversation below sees a fan of the film sharing the clip from Home Alone 2: Lost In New York that featured the corporate mogul, except Trump was digitally replaced by simply his outline. The intention behind the same was to show the Twitterati what that specific scene in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York would have looked like without Trump. Another Twitter user opined that Trump must be replaced with the 40-year-old Macaulay Culkin, which is a suggestion that Macauly Culkin is clearly open to as he responded to the fan with a tweet that simply read "Sold". The Twitter conversations in question can be found below.

Also Read: Macaulay Culkin Pokes Fun At Fans As He Turns 40; Netizens Clap Back With Hilarious GIFs

The Twitter conversation:

due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4 — ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin — rae ⚔️ (@rachellobaugh) January 10, 2021

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Also Read: Home Alone Actor Macaulay Culkin Asks Fans ‘wanna Feel Old?’ As He Rings In 40th Birthday

As per the director of Home Alone 2, Chris Columbus, the casting of Donald Trump in Home Alone 2 was a direct result of him bullying his way into the scene. Trump was successfully able to get a cameo appearance for himself as he was the owner of the hotel that a major portion of the film was shot in at the time of its filming. Columbus shared this information with a publication known as the Insider.

About Donald Trump's Impeachment:

Also Read: Macaulay Culkin's Massive Net Worth Proves That He Is 'Richie Rich' In Real-life Too; Read

Donald Trump is currently being impeached live as a result of him inciting violence through a series of social media posts which led to the US Capitol Riots and the resultant death of five citizens. This isn't the first time that Donald Trump is being impeached. Articles that said something on the lines of "Donald Trump Impeached" surfaced for the first time in 2019 after the US president was charged with abuse of power and obstruction of congressional procedures.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen & Other Celebrities React As Donald Trump Gets Impeached Twice; See Tweets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.