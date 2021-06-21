Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox's Engagement Put On Hold Due To Their Tight Schedules?

Machine Gun Kelly is all set to take his courtship with ladylove Megan Fox a step forward soon. It has been reported that the American rapper "would love to start a family" with his Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star as a source close to the love birds recently hinted at their engagement in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The source stated that it has been a "topic of discussion" among them. However, it was also revealed that MGK and Megan's respective schedules are starting to get "super busy" again and thus, they do not want to rush into taking their relationship to the next level.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's engagement on hold due to tight schedules?

Ever since Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their relationship official, the celebrity couple leaves no opportunities to leave fans swooning over their social media PDA and mushy red-carpet moments. While MGK and Megan Fox's photos often shell out major couple goals on the internet for their ardent fans, rumours are rife that they are contemplating getting engaged "sooner than later". According to a recent report by ET, a source told the tabloid that although their engagement is on the cards, they want to make sure its "timing is right" because it also involves their families.

The source revealed that the rapper-actor duo has been "inseparable" and they desire to have a long-term future together. The outlet also reported that MGK would love to start a family with his girlfriend "someday" but it is not the right time for them to schedule it. For the unversed, both of them share kids with their previous partners. The Wild Boy hitmaker has an 11-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker with Emma Cannon while the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen actor shares three sons with former husband Brian Austin Green, i.e. Noah, Bodhi and Journey.

Meanwhile, if the grapevines are to be believed, Megan Fox will also join Machine Gun Kelly on the latter's upcoming tour, titled My Downfall. The concert tour will be kicked off by MGK in Minneapolis, Minnesota, from September 9, 2021, and it will be concluded in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 18. Speaking about Megan accompanying her beau on his tour, the source told the portal that she wouldn't be a part of it full time but is expected to be around for sure.

IMAGE: MACHINE GUN KELLY'S INSTAGRAM

