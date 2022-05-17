Megan Fox, who is known for her roles in major film franchises such as Transformers, recently turned a year older. The actor rang into her 36th birthday on May 16 and received warm wishes from all her fans and friends. However, the most special wish came from her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, who shared an adorable Instagram post on her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Machine Gun Kelly shared a series of photos with Megan Fox. While some pictures featured their lovely relationship, one of them also had twin tattoos on their ring fingers. The couple got voodoo doll tattoos on the ring fingers of their left hand. Seemingly they also got a pair of red dolls for themselves. Sharing the photos, Machine Gun Kelly wrote, "wishing the happiest birthday to my ethereal light being...i love you maki (sic)".

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox recently turned heads on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2022. The couple twinned in black and silver outfits at the award function and won hearts. Megan Fox wore a strapless black gown with gloves and a plunging neckline. Throughout her outfit, there was some stone-studded work. On the other hand, Machine Gun Kelly arrived in a blinky black tuxedo with some spikes on his sleeves.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's engagement

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged on 11 January 2022, after the rapper popped the question. Taking to her Instagram handle, Megan Fox shared a cute video of how MGK went on his knees to propose to her. Sharing the video, she wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. (sic)"

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22 (sic))", she added.

