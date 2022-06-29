As Machine Gun Kelly's highly-awaited documentary Life in Pink premiered on Monday, the rapper opened up about his mental health issues in the film along with giving fans a sneak peek into how he had fallen into darkness after his father's demise in 2020. The documentary even reflected on the time when he began getting paranoid that someone would come and kill him.

Machine Gun Kelly addresses the dark phase of his life in his documentary

According to People, Machine Gun Kelly's documentary depicted how he experienced a rough patch after his father p[assed away in 2020. In the documentary, he revealed how he went to his father's apartment to clear the stuff after the latter's demise and as he interacted with the neighbours, it messed up his mind. "I flew to my dad's apartment to clear all this stuff out. I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn't want to hear. That f----- me up even more because I couldn't get closure on it. I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really, really, really dark," he said.

He even recalled the time when he was getting paranoid about someone killing him and revealed that he would always sleep with a shotgun next to him when Megan Fox was away for shooting in Bulgaria. He recalled, "Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie and I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me. I would always sleep with a shotgun next to my bed, and like, one of the days, I just f------ snapped."

He even revealed how he just snapped at Megan for not being there for him while putting the shotgun in his mouth. Adding to it, he mentioned how he pulled the trigger while Megan was on the phone but the shell got jammed. While narrating the incident, he revealed, "I called Megan, I was like, 'You aren't here for me,'" he added. "I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox confirmed their relationship in July 2020 and got engaged in January this year by drinking "each other's blood."

Image: Instagram/@machinegunkelly