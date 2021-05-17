Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Protected Girlfriend Megan Fox With A Gun Against A Ghost

My ex’s best friend singer Machine Gun Kelly recounted his paranormal experience while staying at his girlfriend Megan Fox's home. The singer sat down for a heart-to-heart with Ellen DeGeneres and narrated some shocking incidents that spooked him. Check out Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's encounter with a house ghost.

Machine Gun Kelly on searching Megan's house with a gun

The 31-year-old singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained why he had to search through his girlfriend's house with a gun. The rapper observed that Megan Fox's doors and windows would open and shut on their own where they were in bed. Sensing a disturbing activity in Megan's house, Machine Gun Kelly set out to search her house armed with a weapon but soon realized he was looking for an intruder that did not exist.

Machine Gun Kelly's girlfriend locked herself in

The singer revealed that actress Megan Fox locked herself in her bedroom after experiencing the paranormal activity and called the singer. After scouring the house with a weapon, Colson Baker realized that they needed 'ghostbusters'. He was not equipped to fight against the real intruder, confirmed the singer.

Is Machine Gun Kelly's house haunted?

It appeared in the interview that Machine Gun Kelly's girlfriend was not experiencing paranormal activities alone. The singer also revealed in the same interview that, on multiple occasions, his guests would complain about disturbing energy in his kitchen after sundown. He stated that they were 'high ghosts' who would just do the dishes or go through the pantry. The singer jokingly remarked that he would sometimes say a 'thank you' to the harmless ghosts in his kitchen.

More about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

The rapper and American Actress Megan Fox started dating after working together on a project in March 2020. Two months after Megan Fox's split with husband Brian Austin Green, the duo was spotted together by the media on multiple occasions. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to wish Machine Gun Kelly on his birthday.

