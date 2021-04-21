Popular singer Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram to share a new photo with his fans on social media. In the post, Machine Gun Kelly reveals a new tattoo on his throat. A straight red line going down the middle of his throat can be seen in the photo.

Machine Gun Kelly reveals his new throat tattoo on social media

Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram to reveal the look of his new throat tattoo. In the caption, he wrote, "bye-bye neck". He also attached a video with the photo in which he can be heard saying "Hey if anyone ever liked my neck.... it's gonna look different". In the next frame, the tattoo artist starts drawing a line in the middle of his throat with a needle. He shared another photo in his next slide in which the tattoo on his throat is visible clearly. Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Machine Gun Kelly's post and it garnered more than nine lakh likes within a few hours. One of the users wrote, "Thought that was a legit slice in your neck". Another user wrote, "RIP Neck". Several users also wrote that they love the tattoo while several others commented that they were shocked to see Machine Gun Kelly's post. Check out some of the reactions from his post below.

Machine Gun Kelly's social media presence

Machine Gun Kelly is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared a teaser of his song and announced the release of his song Daywalker. In the caption, he wrote, " DAYWALKER! video out now, directed by me and @samcahill s/o @davidloy for pullin up and actually fighting me and @valkyrae for being @corpse_husband LINK IN BIO". Take a look at his post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Machine Gun Kelly's post. Several users congratulated him while several others showered their love through emojis. One of the users wrote, " Ummmmm. New anthem for every fighter". Another user wrote, "I Keep watching this over and over". Check out some of the reactions from his post below.

Promo Image Source: Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram

