Machine Gun Kelly Surprises Fans With An Impromptu Rooftop Concert In Venice: Watch

Machine Gun Kelly was in the mood to show off his musical skills to the public over the weekend. The singer surprised many by going to an impromptu rooftop concert at Venice Beach in Los Angeles. While he dropped a few hints about the gig on Twitter and Instagram, the Bad Things hitmaker never fully revealed his plans.

Machine Gun Kelly conducted an impromptu concert at Venice beach

Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram handle to share some glimpses from his recent Venice concert. In the first photo, he was surrounded by his fans while he greeted them from his car. In the second photo, he was seen singing along with his crew on the rooftop while the fans enjoyed the concert from the beach. He also shared a video of himself standing on the speakers as he played his solo. His fans seemed to have enjoyed the concert as they sang along with him throughout. The singer called it the "Venice Menace" in his caption. Here are some of the glimpses from the show.

Reactions to Machine Gun Kelly's concert photos and videos

As soon as Kelly shared the glimpses of the last-minute event, several celebrities hyped him up. Singer Tillie shared that these glimpses from the concert made her feel inspired about the state of music. NBA coach Chris Matthews aka Lethal Shooter mentioned that the third picture of the crew with him was very cool. He hoped that Kelly keeps winning in his life. Chris Fronzak mentioned that he knew the singer was plotting something from his Instagram posts. Here are some of the comments on his Instagram post.

Image: Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram

According to Daily Mail, Megan Fox, the musician's actor girlfriend, accompanied him to the location. Drummer Travis Barker also joined Machine Gun Kelly in his impromptu performance. Barker, who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian brought her to the rooftop performance. Social media sensation Addison Rae was also seen having a good time with the stars at the event.

A look at Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's photos

Machine Gun Kelly is often seen sharing pictures with his girlfriend on social media. Recently, he shared a few pictures where she was seen wearing a red co-ord set while he wore a blue checkered co-ord set. In another photo, the couple posed for a mirror selfie while getting ready for an event. He was also seen annoying her while she was scrolling through her phone. Fans commented that they adore the couple.

Image: Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram

