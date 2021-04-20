Mad Max: Fury Road Prequel Titled 'Furiosa' To Be Told "over Many Years": Director Miller

The director of the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, titled Furiosa, have revealed that much unlike the film that was frontline by Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, this one is a saga that will be told over many years. The same was revealed by the filmmaker during a press conference in connection to the same, which was joined in by Chris Hemsworth, who will be seen playing a part that is yet to be revealed in the film. While during the conversation with the officials at 7News Australia, Miller, the director of the film and essentially the creator of the Mad Max film franchise said something on the lines of the fact that he did not intend to make an epic movie, but, given that the character's journey has been a long one and is comprised of many parts, hence the timeframe of the film spans to several years.

Hemsworth, on the other hand, was just heard talking about how excited he is for the project in general. Mad Max: Fury Road prequel cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Who is known for playing Black Manta in the Jason Momoa-frontlined Aquaman), whose part in the film has also not been discussed in detail as yet. Read on to see what did Hemsworth have to say about being a part of the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel cast.

Chris Hemsworth on being a part of the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' prequel cast list:

While talking about the same, during an interview with the officials at 7News Australia, the Thor: Love And Thunder actor can be heard saying that it is the biggest "pinch-myself" moment, as he had grown with the film series and given the fact that the franchise is so iconic, it's a huge honour for the Thor: Love And Thunder actor. To the same, he added that he sure feels "A lot of pressure", but it is "exciting pressure" which is very much motivating in nature. George Miller and the film's producer, Doug Mitchell, were heard sharing that June 23, 2023 is when the film will be released by Warner Bros. theatrically. The titular character of the George Miller directorial will be played by Anya-Taylor Joy of The Queen's Gambit fame. In the previous movie, the character of Furiosa was played by Atomic Blonde star Charlize Theron.

What did George Miller direct last?

The last film that was directed by Miller was the fourth addition to the list of his Mad Max films, titled Mad Max: Fury Road, starring Venom actor Tom Hardy and Long Shot star Charlize Theron. More details regarding Furiosa are awaited. The same will be shared with the readers as and when the team working on the same will divulge any information.