'Madame Web': Dakota Johnson To Play An FDNY Paramedic? Viral Video Hints At Actor's Role

Madame Web is one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel cinematic universe. It will be based on Madame Web which is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. Moreover, it is Sony’s first modern comic book adaptation that will feature a lady in the headlining role.

Ever since Madame web was announced, fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the film. Recently, over the weekend its lead actors Dakota Johnson and Adam Scott were spotted filming together in Boston, Massachusetts. Pictures and videos from their shoot location have taken the internet by storm.

Videos from Madame Web's set surface online

Actor Dakota Johnson will be seen essaying the titular role in Madame web. The actors of the film are currently busy filming the superhero flick. Recently, a few pictures from the sets of Madame Web surfaced online that gave fans a better picture of Dakota Johnson's character.

It seems like Johnson will be playing an FDNY(New York City Fire Department ) paramedic in the upcoming film as she was spotted donning the department's uniform while doing an intense action scene. In the viral clip, it is seen that Dakota rushes to rescue the victims of a car that crashed over a wrecked bridge. She was accompanied by Adam Scott who also wore a similar outfit as his co-star comprising a dark-coloured utilitarian uniform that had 'FDNY' written on the front.

Several fan pages have uploaded pictures and videos of the scene. Take a look:

Dakota Johnson e Adam Scott foram fotografados hoje, 06, no set de Madame Web em Boston!https://t.co/n6T0r0TBzu pic.twitter.com/I4o8YRURVe — Dakota Johnson Brasil (@DakotaJBRA) August 6, 2022

POR DIOS! Dakota Johnson el día de hoy en el set de Madame Web en Boston, Massachusetts. - 06/08. pic.twitter.com/M0OuWzR4DK — Dakota Johnson Argentina (@DakotaJArg) August 6, 2022

Dakota Johnson fue vista el día de hoy en el set de Madame Web en Boston, Massachusetts. - 06/08. Más fotos: https://t.co/70nXdBqoUk pic.twitter.com/kcrcLfduJB — Dakota Johnson Argentina (@DakotaJArg) August 6, 2022

More about Madame Web

Reportedly, Madame Web is said to be a spin-off of Spider-Man and is directed by S.J. Clarkson. Apart from Dakota and Adam, other cast members in Madame Web include Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Zosia Mamet, and many others. The script is penned down by Morbius scribes Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. It is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 6, 2023. In a conversation with ET, Dakota Johnson opened up about the film and said-

"It's always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie. I always wanted to do, like, a female Indiana Jones… There's something about those movies that you're like, 'Wow, a real human being can do that!"

