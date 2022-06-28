'Madame Web': Emma Roberts Roped In For The Upcoming Marvel Movie? Here's All About It

The Marvel cinematic universe is once again all set to bring forward another superhero story in their forthcoming film Madame Web. Reportedly, Madame Web is said to be a spin-off of Spider-Man and is Sony’s first modern comic book adaptation that will feature a lady in the headlining role.

Ever since the project was announced, there is a massive buzz surrounding the star cast of the film with fans eagerly waiting for an update on the same. After Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson's entry as the leading lady, recent reports suggest that Emma Roberts has also been roped in to play a crucial role in the thriller film.

Emma Roberts to star in Madame Web?

As per the reports of Deadline, Scream 4 fame Emma Roberts is all set to make her Marvel debut with Madame Web. The actor is joining a star-studded ensemble, which includes Dakota along with Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim. However, details about Emma Roberts's role are still kept under the wraps.

For the unversed, according to the Madame Web comic, she is an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and is in a way all hooked up to a web of life support machines. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains. However, she has some sort of connection with spiderman and in the film, it will be shown how her clairvoyant abilities were a boon to him. Moreover, the character is also known for predicting the future of Spider-themed superheroes with multiple superheroes calling her spider-woman.

More about Madame Web

The forthcoming film is directed by S.J. Clarkson. Whereas, the script is penned down by Morbius scribes Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Madame Web is slated to release on January 13, 2023. In a conversation with ET, Dakota Johnson opened up about the film and said-

"It's always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie. I always wanted to do, like, a female Indiana Jones… There's something about those movies that you're like, 'Wow, a real human being can do that!"

Image: Instagram@emmaroberts