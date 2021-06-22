Madchen Amick To Make Directorial Debut With 'Reminisce', A Film Based On Mental Health

Actor Madchen Amick, who is best known for her work in the renowned drama series, Riverdale, is all set to make her debut as a director. She will be working on a project called Reminisce, which is expected to star Bruce Dern and Elissa Shay in key roles. The film will be based on the concept of mental health and its various aspects that have not been projected yet. The actor had previously spoken about directing this project where she stated that she feels blessed to be a part of it.

Madchen Amick’s directorial debut

Actor Madchen Amick recently announced that she will be working on an upcoming venture as a director and the film has been titled Reminisce. According to a report by the new portal Deadline, the film will be produced by Iris Torres and Penny Edmiston. The script has reportedly been penned by Shay and Cary Haze and details about the storyline are yet to be revealed by the makers. According to the basic synopsis revealed so far, the film is expected to revolve around the story of a young woman who goes through a traumatizing event, leading to various other issues in her life. The movie will also stress on the topic of mental health and how it must be dealt with, in certain cases.

Madchen Amick, who is famous for her work as Alice Cooper, in the popular teen drama series, Riverdale, recently shed some light on the upcoming project and what one can expect from it. She stated that she is thrilled and honoured to direct this timely film. She believes, her own family’s experiences have helped her delve into the concept of mental health, giving her a long career, a deeper meaning. She also added that she is proud to be a part of a movie that has the potential to push the mental health conversation, one step further, within Hollywood. Madchen Amick believes this movie can help a lot of people change the way they look at trauma and mental health.

