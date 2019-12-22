'Made In Chelsea' Star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo Detained In Maldives Airport

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner Georgia Toffolo has revealed that she has been detained at Maldives' Male airport due to her damaged passport. Georgia shared a series of Instagram posts where she is because she has been detained for a page missing in her passport. Georgia in her Instagram posts urged British representatives in the Maldives to help her get out of there.

Famous reality TV star stuck at Male airport

Georgia was visiting the Maldives to celebrate Christmas holidays and that's when upon her arrival at Male airport she was detained. Georgia can be seen crying in her video post while she is also asking British representatives to help her out. Georgia can be heard saying that she is very scared and doesn't know what else to do.

Georgia tried to board a flight home but she was not allowed because of her damaged passport. Georgia is also not allowed to leave the airport and is upset because she had tried hard to get hold of a British representative, but failed to do so. Georgia was recording her trip from the start and was sharing minute-to-minute updates with her followers before getting stuck at the airport.

Georgia was documenting the start of her trip where she watched Pride and Prejudice in the plane and shared some photos having food during the trip, she also read a book before landing at Male airport. After reaching the airport, things started taking a nasty turn when she was denied entry into the country because of her damaged passport. Georgia is now being deported back to London.

