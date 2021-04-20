Madison LeCroy Addresses Rumors Of Her Linkup With A-Rod, Says 'I Have A Boyfriend'

Popular Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's break up has been making headlines ever since they announced their separation on social media. Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy has been receiving a lot of flack online because of her alleged involvement with A-Rod, which could have been a reason for his split with JLo. Here is everything you need to know about Madison LeCroy’s relationship with A-Rod and if they were ever together.

Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez dating rumors

According to a report by Cosmopolitan, Madison LeCroy revealed that nothing ever happened between her and A-Rod. The actor took to her official Instagram handle earlier this week and posted a couple of pictures of herself having drinks at a restaurant. Her caption read, "Let’s root for each other and watch each other growðŸŒ»." The majority of the comments on her post were about her dating A-Rod, as the post was shared one day after Jennifer Lopez and Alex made their break-up official on social media. One of the users' comments read, "Mmmmm Arod on his way girl get bags pack he coming for you", to which LeCroy replied, "I have a boyfriend." She, thus, made it clear that she is in a relationship with somebody else, but still hasn't revealed who.

In an earlier interview with Page Six, the Southern Charm fame told the portal that she and A-Rod have neither met nor been physical with each other. Elaborating on the same, Madison said that the basketball player has never cheated on his fiancée, i.e. JLo, with her. Talking about the bond they share, she clarified that they have randomly spoken but it wasn't consistent. Although she didn't speak about the nature of their calls or when they exactly occurred either, Madison just stated that it was innocent.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's break up

Popular Hollywood pair JLo and A-Rod recently released a joint statement announcing their breakup. In their joint statement, the ex celebrity couple set the record straight about being better off as friends than lovers. The singer-actor and former baseball shortstop also revealed continuing to work together and support one another in their shared projects and businesses. They also opened up about wanting the best for each other and their respective children. They ended their statement by thanking everyone for extending their kind words and support to them.

Image Credits: Madison LeCroy and Alex Rodriguez Official Instagram Accounts

