Madison LeCroy Introduces Her Boyfriend To The World; Fans Think They're Engaged

Madison LeCroy is popularly known for her television series Southern Charm. The actor was recently in news for being allegedly involved in Alex Rodriguez's divorce from Jennifer Lopez. She has now taken to Instagram to share pictures with her mystery boyfriend. Not just that, in the pictures, the actor is also seen flaunting a ring sparking engagement rumours amongst her fans. Here are Madison LeCroy's photos with her new boyfriend.

Madison LeCroy makes her new relationship official

Madison LeCroy took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures with her new mystery boyfriend. In the first picture, she posed with him in a boat and flaunted her ring. They wore matching striped outfits, caps and sunglasses to complete their summer look. The actor also shared a picture of themselves posing in their swimsuits. Madison wore a pastel-shaded bikini suit and wore the striped shirt in the photo. In the fourth picture, they shared a kiss making their relationship official. She wrote that she was "Madhappy" in the caption. Here are some of the pictures of Madison LeCroy and her new boyfriend.

Is Madison LeCroy engaged?

As soon as Madison shared the pictures with her mystery boyfriend without revealing his name, her fans and followers flooded the comment section with several questions. Venita Aspen from Southern Charm mentioned that the photos have been breaking the internet. A few fans asked the actor if she was engaged after seeing a ring on her finger. Some fans even asked if she was married.

A fan wrote that the actor finally upgraded her taste in men. Another mentioned that her mystery boyfriend looked like an older version of her son. Many fans congratulated the actor as they assumed that she got engaged. However, she hasn't clarified anything about their relationship yet. Here are some of the comments on their pictures.

Image source: Madison LeCroy's Instagram

About Madison LeCroy's show Southern Charm

Southern Charm first aired on March 3, 2014. The Southern Charm episodes revolve around the personal and professional lives of seven socialites in Charleston, South Carolina. The show currently features actors like Conover, Rose, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Austen Kroll, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, and John Pringle.

