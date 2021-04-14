Madonna Buys The Weeknd's Mansion For Whopping $19.3 Million

Queen of Pop Madonna has finally zeroed in on her ‘dream abode’. The La Isla Bonita singer’s new home was previously owned by The Weeknd. It costs $19.3 million. For all those who want to know more about Madonna’s new home, here are all the details.

Madonna buys The Weeknd's home

According to a report by Dirt.com, Madonna's latest home is located in Hidden Hills, a prominent city in California. The 62-year-old singer is going to live in the mansion with her four children accompanied by her helping staff. Madonna has previously owned homes in Beverly Hills and Hollywood Hills.

This mansion is a sprawling property of over 12,500 square feet. It has nine bedrooms, seven main and two guest bedrooms. The home also has nine full bathrooms and two half ones. This house also has a piano placed next to the foyer. A wine room is located next to the dinning room wherein the farmer is adorned with LED lights. The primary bedroom has a fireplace and is located on the second floor which also includes walk-in closets. A swimming pool is located between the house and the pavilion. Furthermore, this spacious mansion also houses a gym and an office.

The Weeknd's home initial price

The Save Your Tears singer put his lavish mansion on the market at the initial price of $25 million. The price was eventually dropped to $22 million and Madonna finally paid the price of $19.3 million. The Weeknd had brought the mansion in 2017 for $18.2 million.

Madonna's net worth

Madonna is one of the most successful and popular singers of the West. She has released 14 studio albums so far. According to a report by celebrities.com, Madonna’s net worth is accounted for $850 million. She dropped her 14th studio album, Madame X, in 2019. This album included collaborations with several artists like Mirwais, Mike Dean, and Jason Evigan. This album also debuted at the Billboard 200. Some of the most popular tracks from the album are Medellín which has 50 million views on YouTube, Dark ballet that has 4.8 million and God Control has 8.5 million on the video-sharing platform.

The Weeknd's latest

The Canadian singer dropped his fourth studio album titled After Hours in 2020. His fans widely loved the album. It also won the Favourite Album Award at the American Music Awards.

