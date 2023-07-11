Madonna Shares First Statement Since Being Hospitalised, Reschedules Music Tour

Madonna was rushed to the ICU with a bacterial infection last month. The singer broke her silence on her illness on Monday and released a statement on Instagram. She stated she is on the road to recovery and plans to reschedule her Celebration Tour for later this year.

3 things you need to know

Madonna was found unresponsive on June 24 and was admitted to a New York City hospital.

She was intubated in the intensive care unit and remained that way for at least one night.

Before getting discharged last week, the singer stayed in hospital for several days.

Madonna shares health update on Instagram

Madonna took to her Instagram handle on Monday and expressed gratitude to her well-wishers. The singer thanked her fans for their “prayers and words of healing.” She wrote, “Thank you for your positive energy. Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings.”

Madonna shared her thoughts from when she woke up in the hospital and how she was worried about disappointing her fans. The Like a Prayer crooner added, “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna postpones her Celebration tour

The singer went on to explain that she will be postponing her music tour to October. "My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europee. I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support," she concluded.

The tour's original start date was set for July 15 in Vancouver, and rehearsals were almost finished. Madonna was scheduled to visit 43 cities around the world as part of the Celebration tour, which was intended to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her career.