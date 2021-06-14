Madonna Shares Stills Of Herself In A Black Bikini, Calls It Her 're-invention'; See Pics

Madonna recently took to Instagram and shared a set of selfies dressed in a black bikini. In her caption, the singer revealed that it’s time for a “re-invention” for her. Fans and followers were left in awe and couldn’t stop appreciating her beauty. Take a look at Madonna's photos below.

A look at Madonna's "re-invention"

Madonna shared pictures in which she can be seen wearing a black bikini and paired her look with multiple, golden coloured neck jewellery. Her hair was tied up and she opted for a black hairband. She wore brown lipstick and looked into the camera intensely. She captioned her post by writing, “New Life..New York..Re-Invention...” Her post was loaded with comments from Alton Mason, Jerrod Blandino, Violet Chachki, Johnny Hooker, Jessica Alves and many more.

A fan wrote, “You inspired me since I was 8 and empowered me to be who I am. Thank you for everything.” Another said, “Reinvention diva.” Several others showered her post with heart and fire emojis. Have a look at their reactions below.

Earlier, Madonna shared a dark picture in which only a part of her face can be visible. Her eyes glowed and in her caption, she wrote, “just stuff....” Check out her post below.

More about Madonna

Madonna rose to fame with her debut studio album, Madonna in 1983. She followed it with successful albums such as Virgin, True Blue, Ray of Light, Confessions on a Dance Floor. She is known for singles such as Like a Virgin, La Isla Bonita, Like A Prayer, Vogue, Take a Bow, Frozen, Music, Hung up, 4 Minutes and many more. Her albums Ray of Light and Confessions on a Dance Floor were Grammy Award winners.

She has appeared in films such as Desperately Seeking Susan, Dick Tracy, A League of Their Own, Evita and more. She won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her role in Evita. Apart from this, she founded the Entertainment company, Maverick in 1992 and is also a part of other ventures such as fashion brands, children's books, health clubs, and filmmaking. She also contributes towards social work and is the founder of the Ray of Light Foundation and Raising Malawi.

