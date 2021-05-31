Madonna Shares Video Of Son David Strutting In A Dress; Says, 'confidence Is Everything'

Material Girl singer Madonna recently turned cheerleader for her 15-year-old son David Banda and shared a video of him being catwalk ready as he strutted down the hallway confidently while wearing a Mae Couture dress looking glamorous on his mother's social media handle.

Madonna's son is catwalk ready

Taking to Instagram, the Vogue singer shared a video of David showing off his runway walk while wearing a flowy white silk dress paired with white sneakers and oversized black sunglasses with Snap!s' iconic song The Power played in the background. The video also featured a picture of him posing under the palm trees which looked nothing less than a magazine-style photoshoot. Along with the picture, the songstress noted in the caption, "Confidence is Everything." Check out the video shared by Madonna below.

Reactions to Madonna's latest video

Madonna's video fetched compliments from Holywood celebs like Kelly Ripa and hairstylist Luigi Murenu who wrote, "Best walk" followed by heart emojis. The superstar's fans were also amazed by David's confidence and showered him with praises and compliments in the comment section of the post. Take a look at the screenshots of the comments left by Madonna's fans and followers below.

More about Madonna's son

The 62-year-old songstress adopted her son David when he was just a year old from Malawi, an Eastern African country along with her 15-year-old daughter Mercy and 8-year-old twin girls Esther and Stella. Other than her adopted kids, Madonna also has two kids Lourdes whom she shares with ex Carlos Leon and Rocco with Guy Ritchie. Madonna's son David wanted to pursue his dream of becoming a professional football player and the singer moved with her son to Portugal previously for the same. In an interview with Vogue Italia, Madonna had shared that she and David share a very strong bond and she feels that he has more of her DNA than her biological kids as David showcases most of her qualities.

The singer often shares pictures and videos of her family and also celebrates their accomplishments by sharing them on social media. Check out some family pictures and videos shared by Madonna on her Instagram right below.

IMAGE: MADONNA'S INSTAGRAM

